Jisso featured in several advertisements including one with actor Lee Min Ho prior to her 2016 debut in BLACKPINK.

BLACKPINK’s Jisoo turns 27 today, 3 January. The South Korean singer-actor took to social media to celebrate the special day by sharing some adorable pictures from her childhood.

Jisoo thanked all her fans for the birthday wishes, captioning her post as “Today feels extra special with all my Blinks"

View the post here:

Jisoo’s fellow BLACKPINK members Rose, Lisa and Jennie also took to social media to send their best wishes to the singer.

BLACKPINK's official social media handles also wished Jisoo on the occasion with a picture of the 27-year-old holding a cake.

Jisoo, who was born as Kim Ji-Soo, featured in several advertisements prior to her 2016 debut in BLACKPINK. The singer even made a cameo in the show The Producers. However, it was her advertisement with actor Lee Min Ho that made her the talk of the town.

In the 32-second ad, Jisoo’s screen presence made everyone take notice of her, even as she was still known as the “YG trainee”, according to The Indian Express.

Watch the clip here:

She has also starred in an episode of Arthdal Chronicles, where she played Song Joong-Ki’s love interest in Episode 7. Her cameo became viral on social media with the hashtag “Jisoo On Arthdal Chronicles”.

In 2021, the 27-year-old made her debut in the show Snowdrop. The K-drama, which also stars Jung Hae-in, revolves around the June 1987 Democracy Movement, which forced the authoritarian government in South Korea to hold fair elections. The results of the polls ended the dictatorship in South Korea, and led to the formation of the democratic Sixth Republic of South Korea.

While BLACKPINK and BTS’s fandoms have often been at loggerheads, the two popular K-Pop bands have always maintained cordial relations. Jisoo has emceed with BTS’s V at the Inkigayo K-Pop concert.

Watch the video https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YBqal6SuWy4" target="_blank">here:

In an interview with BTS, she had also sung a line from Spring Day, one of the band’s most popular tracks. The K-Pop band members were impressed with her singing, with leader RM even praising her. “Jisoo, you’re very witty, just like they all say!” he commented.

Watch the video https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Y1ZhSDzTUCI" target="_blank">here:

With her charm, screen presence and acting and singing skills, Jisoo remains a favourite worldwide.