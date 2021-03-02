Blackpink member Rose to release solo debut album on 12 March

Rose gave a sneak preview of her individual stint during January's livestream concert, The Show

Singer-songwriter Rose, a member of the popular South Korean girl group Blackpink, is set to release her solo debut project on 12 March.

The 24-year-old singer, whose real name is Roseanne Park, shared two posters with the date and hashtags #TEASERPOSTER #20210312 #RELEASE on Instagram on Monday.

The title is yet to be revealed but one of the stills show Rose in a flowing, red dress walking amid smoke, with words -- "No Way Out" and "You Are Now..." visible through the haze.

The New Zealand-born Korean singer gave a sneak preview of her individual stint during January's livestream concert, The Show, during which she performed the song Gone.

Other Blackpink members have also tried their hand at stand-alone projects in music and on television.

While Jennie made her solo debut with the single Solo in 2018, Lisa currently serves as a mentor on the dance reality series Youth With You Season 2, streaming on Chinese streamer iQIYI.

Meanwhile, Jisoo is set to make her debut as a lead in the upcoming JTBC drama Snowdrop alongside Something in the Rain star Jung Hae-in.

As Blackpink, the quartet released their debut album, simply titled The Album, last year. The group was formed by YG Entertainment in 2016.