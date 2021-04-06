Black Widow, Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, Joji, Ajeeb Daastaans, Loki — Trailers this week

Other recently released trailers include Netflix animated action-comedy The Mitchells vs Machines, Italian series Zero, and Amanda Seyfried-starrer Things Heard and Seen

This week has witnessed the release of several significant trailers like Madhavan's Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, Scarlett Johannson-led standlone Black Widow film, as well as Fahadh Faasil's Macbeth inspired film Joji. Rocketry: The Nambi Effect

Based on the life and times of scientist and aerospace engineer Nambi Narayanan, Rocketry stars R Madhavan in the lead role. The film primarily sheds light on the former ISRO official's wrongful imprisonment in an espionage case. The trailer features Shah Rukh Khan in a cameo, who tells Madhavan's Nambi to tread carefully or else history would repeat itself. The brief clip introduces the viewers to the genius of this scientist but also his eventual downfall. The charges against Narayanan were dismissed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in 1996, and the Supreme Court of India declared him not guilty in 1998, also awarding him Rs 50 lakh as compensation. The biographical drama is written and directed by Madhavan, and was shot simultaneously in Hindi, Tamil and English. The makers are yet to unveil the release date of Rocketry. Joji

Fahadh Faasil's Malayalam crime drama Joji is inspired by Shakespeare's tragedy Macbeth and aims to presents a "twisted version" of the plot filled with greed, ambition, murder and mystery. The film revolves around Joji, an engineering dropout and the youngest son of the rich plantation family who lives with his aspirations of becoming a super wealthy NRI. His father, however, thinks of him as nothing more than a loser. Driven by greed and blind ambition, Joji finally decides to execute his plans following an unexpected event in the family, as per the film's official plotline. Directed by Dileesh Pothan, Joji also stars Baburaj, Shammi Thilakan, Alistair Alex and Unnimaya Prasad in pivotal roles Joji will have its world premiere on Amazon Prime Video on 7 April. Ajeeb Daastaans

Netflix anthology Ajeeb Daastaans, produced by Karan Johar's Dharmatic Entertainment, will tell "four strangely contrasting stories which delve into fractured relationships and unexplored spaces." The cast includes Fatima Sana Shaikh, Jaideep Ahlawat, Armaan Ralhan, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Abhishek Banerjee, Konkana Sen Sharma, Aditi Rao Hydari, Shefali Shah and Manav Kaul. The official synopsis reads: "The stories set in varied milieus, explore jealousy, entitlement, prejudices and toxicity, which are often entangled within the heart of their relationships. Each story also takes you on a journey where one would struggle with the moral dilemma of what’s right and what’s wrong, as the lines between them get blurred." Directed by Shashank Khaitan, Raj Mehta, Neeraj Ghaywan, and Kayoze Irani, Ajeeb Daastaans releases on 16 April. Black Widow



Johansson's Black Widow, Cate Shortland, is set after the events of Captain America: Civil War, where her character has to reckon with her past to face the threats coming her away.

Black Widow is the first Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) movie after Spider-Man: Far From Home, and the first one from MCU's Phase 4. The film also features Florence Pugh, David Harbour, Rachel Weisz and OT Fagbenle.

Loki

The first trailer of Tom Hiddleston's upcoming Disney+ series Loki was released yesterday. The actor returns as the God of Mischief opposite Owen Wilson, who plays Mobius M Mobius. The series takes place after the events of the film Avengers: Endgame (2019), where Loki escapes with the Tesseract but is caught by the TVA (Time Variance Authority).

Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Sophia Di Martino, Wunmi Mosaku and Richard E Grant also star in the series directed by Kate Herron and written by Michael Waldron.

Loki releases on Disney+ and Disney+ Hotstar on 11 June.

The Suicide Squad



The trailer of James Gunn's follow-up of the 2016 movie was released recently. DC's collection of the most degenerate delinquents return for this action film. The cast includes Margot Robbie (Harley Quinn), Idris Elba (Bloodsport), John Cena (Peacemaker), Joel Kinnaman (Rick Flag), Sylvester Stallone (as the voice of King Shark), Viola Davis (Amanda Waller), Jai Courtney (George "Digger" Harkness / Captain Boomerang), and Peter Capaldi (Thinker).

The Suicide Squad is produced by Charles Roven and Peter Safran, with Zack Snyder, Deborah Snyder, Walter Hamada, Chantal Nong Vo, Nikolas Korda and Richard Suckle executive producing.

The film will be distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures.

Things Heard & Seen



The official synopsis of the film led by Amanda Seyfried reads: "A Manhattan couple moves to a historic hamlet in the Hudson Valley and come to discover that their marriage has a sinister darkness, one that rivals their new home’s history."

Things Heard & Seen, based on Elizabeth Brundage's novel All Things Cease to Appear, is written and directed by Shari Springer Berman and Robert Pulcini. James Norton also plays a pivotal role in the horror flick.

The film is scheduled to release on 29 April.

Zero



Zero tells the story of "a shy boy with an extraordinary superpower: becoming invisible. Not a superhero, but a modern hero who learns about his powers when the Barrio, the district of the Milan suburb from which he wanted to escape, is in danger. Zero will have to wear the uncomfortable clothes of a hero, despite himself and, in his adventure, he will discover the friendship of Sharif, Inno, Momo and Sara, and perhaps even love."

Zero is the first-ever scripted series about the Black Italian experience writer, according to writer Antonio Dikele Distefano, writes IndieWire. Distefano has written the series with Italian comic book artist and screenwriter Roberto Marchionni, as well as, Stefano Voltaggio, Massimo Vavassori, Carolina Cavalli and Lisandro Monaco.

Zero releases on Netflix on 21 April.

The Mitchells vs Machines

