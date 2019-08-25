Black Widow: New footage shared at D23 Expo sees Scarlett Johansson, Florence Pugh go head-to-head

Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe kicks off with the long-overdue Black Widow film. Marvel chief Kevin Feige debuted new footage of the upcoming film for fans at the D23 Expo in Anaheim on Saturday. The standalone movie sees Scarlett Johansson reload for another hard-hitting round of brilliantly choreographed action sequences as she reprises her role as Natasha Romanoff.

The footage begins with a look back at Black Widow's previous MCU appearances, before the action cuts to Budapest. Whatever happened in the city must have been a key element to her backstory. If you remember, in The Avengers, Black Widow tells Hawkeye “It’s like Budapest all over again.” And Hawkeye responds “You and I remember Budapest very differently.”

The first half of the clip was what was already shown last month at San Diego Comic Con. We see her go all Jason Bourne, engaging in bone-crunching close-quarters combat, before she channels her Ethan Hunt, riding a bike through the streets of the Hungarian capital.

It introduces us to Florence Pugh's Yelena Belova, who is seemingly waiting in an apartment for Nat. "You just had to come to Budapest, didn't you?" Nat asks rhetorically.

“Are we going to talk like grown-ups?” Nat asks. “Is that what we are?” quick comes the reply from Yelena.

It doesn't take long for it to turn into an altercation as they go head-to-head in a bloody smackdown in the kitchen, reminiscent of The Bride and Vernita Green's duel in Kill Bill. They try to best each other in this theatre of pain, using whatever instrument available — from a gun to kitchen knife to plates — to kill each other. They seem equals in every way and try to strangle each other with a curtain.

The scene cuts to a shot of the both them pouring out drinks. "It's good to see you too, sis," says Nat.

They reunite with David Harbour's Red Guardian and Rachel Weisz's Melina Vostokoff, and soon, they're like a "family, back together again," as he suggests. We then see a montage of action sequences, involving guns, car chases, Nat's signature leg scissor takedowns and plenty of ass-whooping. We also see her come face to face with the film's chief antagonist — Taskmaster.

The footage concludes with Yelena calling out Black Widow on her signature superhero pose. “Why are you always doing that thing while you’re fighting? The pose. The fighting pose. You’re a total poser,” she remarks jokingly.

Johansson, Pugh and Harbour were unable to attend the D23 panel because they're still busy shooting in London. But they sent a quick and quirky video message apologising for their absence.

Directed by Cate Shortland, Black Widow is the first film in Phase 4 of MCU. The film arrives in theaters on 1 May, 2020.

