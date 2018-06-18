Black Swan director Darren Aronofsky says his Batman series would have been grittier than Nolan's

Filmmaker Darren Aronofsky says if he had been given the opportunity to do a series of Batman movies, they would have been "grittier" than Christopher Nolan's Dark Knight trilogy.

The director has also been associated with other superhero film ventures in the past like a Wolverine film and even Man of Steel according to The Playlist. “I love superhero films,” said the filmmaker. “I got really close on a few of them, but it just hasn’t worked out.”

Aronofsky was in talks to direct a Batman movie - titled Batman: Year One, but things did not materialise and the project was scrapped, leading to Nolan taking creative control over the Caped Crusader.

"I think Nolan's version is exactly what the studio wanted. I think I was much more of a gritty feel is what we were going for," Aronofsky told The Playlist.

The Black Swan director did not give any details in regards to what he would have done with Bruce Wayne, if he had helmed the films for Warner Bros.

Aronofksy's last film was the psychological thriller Mother! starring Jennifer Lawrence, Javier Bardem and Michelle Pfeiffer. He also directed Requiem for a Dream with Jared Leto and The Wrestler Mickey Rourke.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

Updated Date: Jun 18, 2018 14:29 PM