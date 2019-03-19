Black Summer trailer: Netflix's Z Nation prequel heightens the horror and claustrophobia quotient

Netflix recently launched the trailer of Black Summer, a prequel series to SYFY’s now-cancelled Z Nation The original zombie apocalypse series aired on the network for five seasons and ended in 2018. The trailer begins amidst a grave scenario where people are gradually realising the threat that faces them. The show's lead, Rose (played by Jaime King), is separated from her daughter due to the confusion following the zombies outbreak. As a consequence, she fights her way through the undead to get back with her beloved daughter.

The dark and macabre treatment of the trailer hints at the fact that the prequel means serious business. The tone is set with Black Summer's trailer, which is starkly different from the original.

The horror quotient has been considerably enhanced in the prequel. Worthy of note is a sequence where a man is being chased by a bloody zombie through a dark air-duct. The lack of lights somehow heightens the claustrophobia in the scene, the flickering white light from the man's phone gives audiences brief glimpses of the agony as he is ruthlessly chased by the zombie.

Black Summer begins streaming on Netflix from 11 April.

Updated Date: Mar 19, 2019 16:22:04 IST