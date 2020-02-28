You are here:

Black Panther star Letitia Wright to topline upcoming thriller The Silent Twins, film to go on floors in April

Black Panther star Letitia Wright will topline Polish director Agnieszka Smoczynska's upcoming thriller The Silent Twins.

The film will feature Wright as the real-life identical twins June and Jennifer Gibbons, who were locked up in a high-security mental health hospital.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the project is based on the critically-acclaimed book The Silent Twins by investigative journalist Marjorie Wallace.

The movie will also feature actor Tamara Lawrance in a pivotal role.

The story is about the twin sisters who were entirely silent, communicating only to each other in a private language. They became obsessed with writing fiction, boys, and crime in their teens but their intense bond ultimately turned into something more dangerous.

The movie, which will start production in April, is produced by Kindred Spirit, UK management and production banner 42 and Poland's Madants.

Wright, 26, will also serve as executive producer alongside Ewa Puszczynska, Katie Anderson, Jake Carter, Trevor Groth, Alicia Van Couvering, Andrea Seigel, Charlie Morrison and Wallace.

The actor will be next seen in Death on the Nile for Disney and Steve McQueen's high-profile BBC/Amazon drama Small Axe.

