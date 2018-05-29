Black Panther star Letitia Wright says Shuri is ready to take over Wakanda in a post-Infinity War world

Black Panther fan favourite Letitia Wright says she's "honoured" to be considered a "Disney Princess" and her character Shuri is ready to take over Wakanda in a post-Infinity War world.

In a panel at MCM Comic-Con in London, the actress spoke of the pressure of being not just a Wakandan princess but a Disney one. "I was like, ‘what’s this Disney Princess pressure? Do I have to be perfect?’,” she said, according to Deadline.

“Then I realised that everyone’s just so geeked about having a different kind of female character in the Marvel universe and the Disney universe. And there’s going to be much, much more – I’m not the only Disney Princess to come to the surface and claim that title. I’m so honored, seriously. I grew up on the Disney movies and grew up with the Disney Princesses and they didn’t really look like me. But now, you can go buy action figures and say ‘this is a Disney Princess’ – right on!"

When a fan asked her if she was ready to take over as Black Panther after the power vacuum left by the devastating events of Avengers: Infinity War, she replied, “To be comic-book accurate, yes.”

The 24-year-old actress had an out-of-nowhere star-making turn in the Marvel superhero film as the whip-smart Shuri, teenage sister to T’Challa and top scientist in Wakanda. Vibrant, funny and cool, it was the kind of performance that left audiences wanting more of her. She reprised the role in Avengers: Infinity War.

