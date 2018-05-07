You are here:

Black Panther actor Martin Freeman joins Diane Kruger in espionage thriller The Operative

Black Panther actor Martin Freeman is set to star opposite Diane Kruger in espionage-thriller The Operative. Yuval Adler is directing the project, reported Deadline.

Adler has adapted the screenplay from the Israeli best-seller, The English Teacher, written by former Israeli intelligence officer Yiftach Reicher Atir.

The film follows Rachel (Kruger), a rogue spy from Israel's feared national intelligence force Mossad, who vanishes without a trace while attending her father's funeral in London. The only clue to her whereabouts is a cryptic phone call she places to her former handler Thomas (Freeman), who is then summoned from Germany to Israel by Mossad.

With Rachel's life immersed in her assignments as part of a vast espionage effort against Iran's nuclear program, Thomas must retrace her steps to determine what threats she may now pose to their operation, while also working to protect her.

Filming is slated to begin next month in Israel and Bulgaria.

Updated Date: May 07, 2018 16:38 PM