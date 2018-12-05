Black Panther, A Star Is Born, Mary Poppins Returns among AFI's 10 best movies of the year
The American Film Institute unveiled the names of the top 10 films and top 10 TV programmes for the year 2018.
The list for films includes the likes of Black Panther and BlacKkKlansman, whereas Chuck Lorre's single-camera comedy The Kominski Method, Better Call Saul and The Marvelous Mrs Maisel have been included in AFI's top television programmmes list.
Along with the top 10 films, AFI also recognised Alfonso Cuaron’s Netflix film Roma with a special award, to felicitate a work of excellence outside the institute’s criteria for American films.
As per Variety, the three films from AFI’s list to have crossed the $150 million at the American box office are Marvel's blockbuster film Black Panther, John Krasinski's sleeper hit A Quiet Place, starring Emily Blunt and Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga-starrer A Star Is Born.
The films that did not make the cut are Damien Chazelle’s First Man, despite garnering positive reviews from critics.
AFI’s Top 10 Films of 2018 (via Variety)
BlacKkKlansman
Black Panther
Eighth Grade
If Beale Street Could Talk
The Favourite
First Reformed
Mary Poppins Returns
A Quiet Place
A Star Is Born
AFI’s Top 10 TV Programs of 2018
The Americans
The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Atlanta
Barry
Better Call Saul
The Kominsky Method
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Pose
Succession
This Is Us
