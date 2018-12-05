You are here:

Black Panther, A Star Is Born, Mary Poppins Returns among AFI's 10 best movies of the year

The American Film Institute unveiled the names of the top 10 films and top 10 TV programmes for the year 2018.

The list for films includes the likes of Black Panther and BlacKkKlansman, whereas Chuck Lorre's single-camera comedy The Kominski Method, Better Call Saul and The Marvelous Mrs Maisel have been included in AFI's top television programmmes list.

Along with the top 10 films, AFI also recognised Alfonso Cuaron’s Netflix film Roma with a special award, to felicitate a work of excellence outside the institute’s criteria for American films.

As per Variety, the three films from AFI’s list to have crossed the $150 million at the American box office are Marvel's blockbuster film Black Panther, John Krasinski's sleeper hit A Quiet Place, starring Emily Blunt and Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga-starrer A Star Is Born.

The films that did not make the cut are Damien Chazelle’s First Man, despite garnering positive reviews from critics.

AFI’s Top 10 Films of 2018 (via Variety)

BlacKkKlansman

Black Panther

Eighth Grade

If Beale Street Could Talk

The Favourite

First Reformed

Mary Poppins Returns

A Quiet Place

A Star Is Born

AFI’s Top 10 TV Programs of 2018

The Americans

The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Atlanta

Barry

Better Call Saul

The Kominsky Method

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Pose

Succession

This Is Us

