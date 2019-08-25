Black Panther 2 to release in 2022, confirms Ryan Coogler; Kit Harington, Gemma Chan join Marvel's The Eternals

It's time to mark your calendars, Marvel fans. The much-anticipated sequel to the 2018 superhero film, Black Panther, has officially been confirmed with Ryan Coogler set to return as writer-director.

Speaking at 2019 D23 Expo in Anaheim Convention Center, Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige and Coogler announced that Black Panther 2 is scheduled to hit cinemas on 6 May, 2022.

However, the title or plot details for the film haven't been revealed yet.

Black Panther was 2018's second-highest grossing movie worldwide (after Avengers: Infinity War), with $1.3 billion in ticket sales. Starring Chadwick Boseman, Michael B. Jordan, Lupita Nyong'o and Letitia Wright among others, it was the first superhero film to feature a predominantly black cast. In the movie, King T’Challa (Boseman) is forced to battle factions within his technologically advanced African nation of Wakanda. The film became a cultural phenomenon and was hailed worlwide for its positive and majestic portrayal of the African continent.

Black Panther also made Oscars history earlier this year by landing the first Best Picture nomination for a superhero film.

Feige also announced that Kit Harington, Gemma Chan and Barry Keoghan are the newest additions to Marvel's Phase 4 cosmic adventure, The Eternals. Harington will be playing Dane Whitman, better known in Marvel Comics as Black Knight. He will be joining his fellow Game of Thrones alum Richard Madden in the star-studded cast, which already includes Angelina Jolie, Kumail Nanjiani, Salma Hayek and Brian Tyree Henry.

Chan, who featured in Captain Marvel as the Kree Starforce member Minn-Erva, will be taking on another role in the MCU — this time as Sersi. (No, not who you're thinking). Keoghan will play an Eternal named Druig.

Take a look at the incredible cast of Marvel Studios’ THE ETERNALS, on stage at the #D23Expo (2/2) pic.twitter.com/Dq05F7Kk44 — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) August 25, 2019

After the cast took to the stage during the D23 panel, Feige revealed concept art showing Marvel's new mighty celestials in costume.

The film, which was announced at San Diego Comic-Con last month, will be helmed by Chloé Zhao, the director behind the critically acclaimed Western drama, The Rider.

Marvel's The Eternals is out in theaters on 6 November, 2020.

