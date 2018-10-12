Black Panther 2: Ryan Coogler signs on to write and direct upcoming sequel to Marvel blockbuster

New York: Ryan Coogler isn’t leaving Wakanda. The filmmaker will write and direct the sequel to Black Panther.

A person close to the production who requested anonymity because they weren’t authorized to announce the deal confirmed Coogler’s return to the Marvel franchise on Thursday. The Hollywood Reporter first reported Coogler’s widely expected involvement in the Black Panther sequel.

Neither a start date nor a release date has yet been announced.

Black Panther ruled the box-office around the globe ever since its 19 February release. The Marvel superhero movie has grossed more than $1.3 billion worldwide.

Hence, it made sense for Marvel to be working on a Black Panther sequel with Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige confirming the news earlier this year.

“One of the favorite pastimes at Marvel Studios is sitting around on a Part One and talking and dreaming about what we would do in a Part Two. There have been plenty of those conversations as we were putting together the first Black Panther. We have ideas and a pretty solid direction on where we want to head with the second one.” he had told in an interview, as per an earlier report.

Coogler is also a producer on the upcoming Creed 2, a sequel to the Coogler’s 2015 Apollo Creed film.

(With inputs from The Associated Press)

Updated Date: Oct 12, 2018 16:24 PM