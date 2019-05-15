You are here:

Black Mirror season 5 trailer: Miley Cyrus, Anthony Mackie star in new instalment of Netflix's sci-fi show

FP Staff

May 15, 2019 16:43:28 IST

The trailer of sci-fi anthology series Black Mirror season 5 was released on 15 May. Miley Cyrus, Anthony Mackie (Avengers: Endgame), Yahya Abdul Mateen II (Aquaman), Topher Grace, Angourie Rice (Every Day), Andrew Scott (Fleabag season 2), Pom Klementieff are among the many actors part of the star-studded cast.

Black Mirror season 5 trailer: Miley Cyrus, Anthony Mackie star in new instalment of Netflixs sci-fi show

Andrew Scott in a still from Black Mirror's trailer. YouTube

Though the trailer does not give away much, it is once again a commentary on the perils of technology. The video gives brief glimpses of Scott having a public meltdown as onlookers try to record it from a distance, a teenage girl, whose only confidante is a doll sized robot and a man tempted to cheat on his wife.

Despite show creator Charlie Brooker promising the audience that season 5 would be "more optimistic", the upcoming season seems rather dark. Speaking about Mackie and Mateen being a part of the show, Brooker had told Entertainment Weekly, "It’s the Marvel-DC crossover no one saw coming."

Black Mirror season 5 comes months after the release of the interactive feature-length standalone episode Bandersnatch, directed by David Slade. It was a choose-your-own-adventure-style, allowing viewers to decide the events of the film with their remote control.

Netflix will premiere Black Mirror season 5 on 5 June.

Watch the trailer here.

 

Updated Date: May 15, 2019 16:43:28 IST

tags: Andrew Scott , Anthony Mackie , Bandersnatch , Black Mirror , Buzz Patrol , BuzzPatrol , Charlie Brooker , Miley Cyrus , Now Streaming , NowStreaming , Pom Klementieff , Topher Grace , Yahya Abdul-Mateen II

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.

also see

Ajaz Khan, former Bigg Boss contestant, booked for allegedly assaulting model, director of fashion event

Ajaz Khan, former Bigg Boss contestant, booked for allegedly assaulting model, director of fashion event

Game of Thrones season 8: People post funny videos copying Arya Stark's classic move on social media

Game of Thrones season 8: People post funny videos copying Arya Stark's classic move on social media

Regina King, Oscar-winning actress from If Beale Street Could Talk, signs multi-year deal with Netflix

Regina King, Oscar-winning actress from If Beale Street Could Talk, signs multi-year deal with Netflix