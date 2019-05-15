Black Mirror season 5 trailer: Miley Cyrus, Anthony Mackie star in new instalment of Netflix's sci-fi show

The trailer of sci-fi anthology series Black Mirror season 5 was released on 15 May. Miley Cyrus, Anthony Mackie (Avengers: Endgame), Yahya Abdul Mateen II (Aquaman), Topher Grace, Angourie Rice (Every Day), Andrew Scott (Fleabag season 2), Pom Klementieff are among the many actors part of the star-studded cast.

Though the trailer does not give away much, it is once again a commentary on the perils of technology. The video gives brief glimpses of Scott having a public meltdown as onlookers try to record it from a distance, a teenage girl, whose only confidante is a doll sized robot and a man tempted to cheat on his wife.

Despite show creator Charlie Brooker promising the audience that season 5 would be "more optimistic", the upcoming season seems rather dark. Speaking about Mackie and Mateen being a part of the show, Brooker had told Entertainment Weekly, "It’s the Marvel-DC crossover no one saw coming."

You should've seen it coming. pic.twitter.com/E5bYvVJjik — Black Mirror (@blackmirror) May 15, 2019

Black Mirror season 5 comes months after the release of the interactive feature-length standalone episode Bandersnatch, directed by David Slade. It was a choose-your-own-adventure-style, allowing viewers to decide the events of the film with their remote control.

Netflix will premiere Black Mirror season 5 on 5 June.

Watch the trailer here.

Updated Date: May 15, 2019 16:43:28 IST

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.