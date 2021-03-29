Black Adam, starring Dwayne Johnson, Pierce Brosnan, to release on 29 July, 2022
Dwayne johnson shared an Instagram video that showed New York's Times Square featuring a Black Adam visual teaser
Hollywood star Dwayne Johnson's Black Adam is slated to be released on 29 July, 2022.
Johnson shared the date on Instagram, along with a video of his voiceover blaring in Times Square.
"A disruptive and unstoppable global force of a message from the man in black himself. BLACK ADAM is coming July 29, 2022. The hierarchy of power in the DC universe is about to change," the 48-year-old actor wrote on Sunday.
Check out the post here
Black Adam is a spin-off from Warner Bros and New Line Cinema's Shazam!, featuring Zachary Levi.
The character first appeared in DC Comics in the 1940s as a villain corrupted by power. He became an anti-hero in the early 2000s.
Jaume Collet-Serra, who has directed Johnson in the upcoming Jungle Cruise, will helm Black Adam.
The movie also features Aldis Hodge as Hawkman, Noah Centineo as Atom Smasher, Quintessa Swindell as Cyclone, and Pierce Brosnan as Dr Fate.
Rory Haines and Sohrab Noshirvani wrote the latest draft of the script, from a previous draft by Adam Sztykiel.
Johnson is also producing the movie with Dany Garcia and Hiram Garcia via their Seven Bucks Productions, and Beau Flynn through FlynnPictureCo.
