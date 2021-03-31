BJP's Mithun Chakraborty, TMC MP Dev to collaborate on untitled Bengali movie amid West Bengal polls

Dev and Mithun Chakraborty earlier shared the screen in the 2015 Bengali blockbuster Herogiri.

Leaving behind their political identities, Bollywood superstar Mithun Chakraborty, who has recently joined the BJP, and actor-turned-TMC MP Deepak Adhikari, better known by his screen name Dev, have teamed up for a Bengali film.

The announcement came at a time when the two heroes are busy with campaigns for their respective parties in the West Bengal assembly elections and have been leading roadshows.

The Bengali film, which will be directed by Avijit Sen, is a joint venture between Bengal Talkies and a movie production company of Tollywood heartthrob Dev.

The producer told PTI on Tuesday that the title of the film is not yet finalised.

Describing Chakraborty as "our very own" the TMC MP from Ghatal said he is excited to have him on board.

Proud to present the next joint venture of @DEV_PvtLtd & @BengalTalkies starring none other than our very own #MithunDa & Myself🙏🏻

Super excited and proud to have him onboard.

Directed by @AVIJIT416

Stay tuned for more.😘@AdvARC_official pic.twitter.com/QmaAzwfFFc — Dev (@idevadhikari) March 28, 2021

They had earlier come together in Bengali blockbuster Herogiri by Ravi Kinnagi in 2015.

Chakraborty will do a Bengali film with Dev for the first time after joining the BJP.

Ray Choudhury, who had produced superhit Bengali films like Muktadhara, Prakton, Belaseshe and Sanjbati said, "Possible shooting dates and storyline will be announced in coming days. I am excited to have Mithun and Dev onboard. I had worked with Dev earlier."

Chakraborty, who earlier maintained close ties with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, was nominated to the Rajya Sabha by the TMC in 2014.

He, however, quit the Upper House in 2016 citing health reasons, after his name surfaced in the Saradha ponzi scam.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)