BJP leader asks Maha govt to not lease land for Subhash Ghai's film school in wake of MeToo allegations

A Mumbai BJP leader demanded on 14 October that the Maharashtra government revoke its decision to give land to filmmaker Subhash Ghai for his film school in the wake of accusations of sexual misconduct against him.

The veteran Bollywood filmmaker has been accused of rape and molestation in the last few days, as the #MeToo movement continues to sweep social media. "In view of sexual harassment charges on Subhash Ghai and police complaint filed, 5.5 acre land leased by govt in Film City for Subhash Ghai's film school, be reverted," tweeted Vivekanand Gupta, secretary of the BJP's Mumbai unit.

In view of sexual harrasment charges on Subhash Ghai and police complaint filed, 5.5 acre land leased by govt in Film City for Subhash Ghai’s film school, be reverted.@CMOMaharashtra @vinodtawde pic.twitter.com/1JzHo485uG — Vivekanand Gupta (@vivekanandg) October 14, 2018

Gupta tagged Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and culture minister Vinod Tawde in his tweet.

The BJP-led state government cleared a proposal to lease 5.5 acres of land to Ghai in Film City in Mumbai at a cabinet meeting two weeks ago. Gupta's demand that the decision be scrapped came as an actor-model filed a complaint against the filmmaker Saturday for allegedly molesting her.

Before that, writer Mahima Kukreja had shared screen-shots of a private conversation with a woman on Twitter who levelled rape charges against Ghai. Ghai has denied the allegations.

