You are here:

BJP leader asks Maha govt to not lease land for Subhash Ghai's film school in wake of MeToo allegations

Press Trust of India

Oct,15 2018 13:55:56 IST

A Mumbai BJP leader demanded on 14 October that the Maharashtra government revoke its decision to give land to filmmaker Subhash Ghai for his film school in the wake of accusations of sexual misconduct against him.

Subhash Ghai in action mode. Image courtesy: Facebook

Subhash Ghai. Image courtesy: Facebook

The veteran Bollywood filmmaker has been accused of rape and molestation in the last few days, as the #MeToo movement continues to sweep social media. "In view of sexual harassment charges on Subhash Ghai and police complaint filed, 5.5 acre land leased by govt in Film City for Subhash Ghai's film school, be reverted," tweeted Vivekanand Gupta, secretary of the BJP's Mumbai unit.

Gupta tagged Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and culture minister Vinod Tawde in his tweet.

The BJP-led state government cleared a proposal to lease 5.5 acres of land to Ghai in Film City in Mumbai at a cabinet meeting two weeks ago. Gupta's demand that the decision be scrapped came as an actor-model filed a complaint against the filmmaker Saturday for allegedly molesting her.

Before that, writer Mahima Kukreja had shared screen-shots of a private conversation with a woman on Twitter who levelled rape charges against Ghai. Ghai has denied the allegations.

Updated Date: Oct 15, 2018 13:55 PM

tags: BJP , MeToo , MeToo in India , Subhash Ghai

also see

Actress Kate Sharma to file police complaint against Subhash Ghai for alleged sexual harassment

Actress Kate Sharma to file police complaint against Subhash Ghai for alleged sexual harassment

Daily Bulletin: Subhash Ghai accused of sexual assault under Me Too; India to take on West Indies in second Test; day's top stories

Daily Bulletin: Subhash Ghai accused of sexual assault under Me Too; India to take on West Indies in second Test; day's top stories

#MeToo in India: Zoya Akhtar, Meghna Gulzar issue joint statement, vow not to work with proven offenders

#MeToo in India: Zoya Akhtar, Meghna Gulzar issue joint statement, vow not to work with proven offenders