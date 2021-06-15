Margot Robbie did not state the reason of her time-out from social media.

Hollywood star and producer Margot Robbie says she will be away from social media for a while.

The Birds of Prey star, who infrequently uses social media, took to Instagram on Sunday to share the announcement.

"Jumping off social media for the time being," Robbie, 30, captioned a picture of herself and some friends celebrating the success of the film Promising Young Woman, produced by her banner LuckyChap Entertainment.

"Check out @luckychapentertainment if you're interested in what we're up to, otherwise ciao for now! (sic)" she added.

The actor did not state why she is going off social media.

Robbie also has a verified Facebook page on which she has been inactive since April 2018.

Promising Young Woman, a #MeToo revenge thriller headlined by Carey Mulligan, marks the directorial debut of The Crown actor Emerald Fennell.

The film won the Academy Award for best original screenplay for Fennell at the 93rd Academy Awards, with additional nominations for best picture, director, actress for Mulligan and film editing.

Robbie will next be seen in The Suicide Squad. She also has Babylon, live-action Barbie film, and David O Russell's next project in the pipeline.