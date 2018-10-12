Bipasha Basu on sexual assault allegations against Sajid Khan: His general attitude towards women on set would disturb me

Bipasha Basu on Friday said she was glad that women were opening up about their experiences with Sajid Khan, whose attitude towards female cast and crew members on the sets of a film disturbed her.

Sajid has been accused of sexual harassment by two women — actor Saloni Chopra and a journalist.

Bipasha, who worked with Sajid on 2014 film Humshakals, said though she never faced harassment at the hands of the director, she always found his behaviour towards women rude.

"I am glad that women are speaking up about the atrocities of these men with power and clout... But nothing of that sort happened with me... It was just his general attitude towards women that would disturb me on set- he cracked lewd jokes openly and was pretty rude to all girls.

Kudos to #tanushreedutta 🙏...because of her so many women have the courage to speak out against these men who take advantage of women ...owing to their fame, power and clout. — Bipasha Basu (@bipsluvurself) October 12, 2018

I was told by all nt 2 say anything 2 him n stoop to his level- so I quietly finished my work as a professional and explained my stance to the producers .. that I couldnt associate myself with this film anymore as I could lose my temper any moment. — Bipasha Basu (@bipsluvurself) October 12, 2018

Thank you. I have a voice and it’s important that all women find their voice and try to put an end to atrocities like this. — Bipasha Basu (@bipsluvurself) October 12, 2018

He never tried anything with me... otherwise I would have spoken in 2014 only. I have a very strong voice.Will never tolerate disrespect. — Bipasha Basu (@bipsluvurself) October 12, 2018

"I was told by all not to say anything to him and stoop to his level- so I quietly finished my work as a professional and explained my stance to the producers, that I couldn't associate myself with this film anymore as I could lose my temper any moment," she posted on Twitter.

Bipasha and Sajid had a fallout during the making of Humshakals and the actor decided not to promote the film. The movie also starred Saif Ali Khan, Riteish Deshmukh, Ram Kapoor, Esha Gupta and Tamannaah Bhatia.

In another tweet, Bipasha praised Tanushree Dutta, who kickstarted the #MeToo movement in India after she alleged that actor Nana Patekar misbehaved with her on the sets of a 2008 film.

"Kudos to #tanushreedutta... Because of her so many women have the courage to speak out against these men who take advantage of women... Owing to their fame, power and clout," she wrote.

Updated Date: Oct 12, 2018 18:32 PM