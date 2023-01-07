Bipasha Basu Birthday Special: Check out the actress' stunning family pictures

Bollywood actress Bipasha Basu turns a year older today and celebrates her 44th birthday on Saturday, 7 January. Known for playing some memorable roles, the bong beauty did set new standards of boldness with beauty. It is known to the world that Bipasha started off with modelling and soon ventured into acting. Besides having a successful acting career, Bipasha also shared a very strong bonding with her family and now also with her in-laws. Speaking of which, the Alone actress will be celebrating her birthday this year with her little princess, Devi Basu Singh Grover whom she welcomed with her husband Karan Singh Grover in November last year.

Today on her birthday, let’s take a look at some of her family pictures that exemplifies nothing but affection and strong bonding.

Bipasha Basu family photo gallery:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bipasha Basu (@bipashabasu)



In one of the first photos with her daughter following her birth in November 2022, Bipasha shares a heartwarming moment with Devi and husband Karan Singh Grover.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bipasha Basu (@bipashabasu)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bipasha Basu (@bipashabasu)



Bipasha is known for sharing a close bond with her mother, Mamta Basu, and is often seen spending quality time with dearest mommy. Especially during her pregnancy, Bipasha shared a great deal of time with her mother, who also organised a traditional Bengali-style baby shower for the actress.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bipasha Basu (@bipashabasu)



Wishing her parents on their wedding anniversary, Bipasha shared a string of photos that shows moments from their wedding, and also a few from recent times.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bipasha Basu (@bipashabasu)



Daughters are said to be their father’s favourites and this post proves that. Expressing her love and affection for her father, Bipasha extended Father’s Day wishes to her daddy.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bipasha Basu (@bipashabasu)



Bipasha is also very close to her sisters, Bidisha Basu and Vijayeta Basu. In 2019, she had a blast at Vijayeta’s wedding where all of her family were seen in attendance.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bipasha Basu (@bipashabasu)



These pictures are from Bipasha’s parents’ anniversary where the entire family came together for a celebration.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bipasha Basu (@bipashabasu)



Bipasha also never misses a moment to share her emotions with her in-laws and this picture proves the same!

