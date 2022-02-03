Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover married in 2016.

Style diva Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover have always given us major relationship and fashion goals. The dynamic duo has always been a fan favourite and made headlines for all the right reasons. And it looks like this time around too, the love birds haven’t spared a chance to have us starry-eyed – especially with Valentine’s Day around the corner!

A source revealed, “Bipasha and Karan will be seen on The Kapil Sharma Show’s valentine special. The chemistry between the power couple has always been through the roof and this episode is more proof of just how well they complement each other. The audience is definitely in for a fun treat with the two of them gracing the show!”

Bipasha and Karan were seen dressed to the nines for the special episode. The glamourous superstar Bipasha was dressed in a white and black printed dress coupled with a cape by Ak-ok. She completed her look with boots and long earrings. Karan Singh Grover was seen as woke as ever in baggy pants, a white shirt and blue jacket by I Love Pero.