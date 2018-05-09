Bioscopewala trailer: Danny Denzongpa brings to life Rabindranath Tagore's iconic Kabuliwala character

Kabuliwala, the iconic short story by Rabindranath Tagore, has been adapted into a feature film by director Deb Medhekar. Titled Bioscopewala, the film stars stellar actors such as Danny Denzongpa, Geetanjali Thapa, Tisca Chopra and Adil Hussain. The story of the film picks up from where Tagore had left it.

In the war-torn Kabul (Afghanistan), lives the daughter of Kabuliwala, who in the film shows films to children on his bioscope. Hence, the name change. He spends his days longing for her trying to look for a glimpse of her in Thapa's younger version. The trailer shows a grown up Thapa, whose father passes away in a plane crash. In a dramatic turn of events, her memories of the Bioscopewala are revived and she takes it upon herself to look for him. She tries to unravel the mystery behind his daughter and her whereabouts while the war in Afghanistan rages.

The trailer is poignant and evokes the same emotion of Kabuliwala — of pain, separation and longing. Even in the two-minute-long trailer, Denzongpa is a delight to watch as he brings to life the much-loved character of Kabuliwala. The trailer captures several stages of his life and he stands out in each of them.

Presented by Fox Star Hindi in association with Star India, Bioscopewala releases in theatres on 25 May.

Watch the trailer here.

Updated Date: May 09, 2018 12:04 PM