Biopic on late comedian George Carlin in development; Moneyball screenwriter Stan Chervin to pen script

A film chronicling the life and career of late comedian George Carlin is under development by Gail Berman and Joe Earley's Jackal Group and will be scripted by Moneyball writer Stan Chervin, reported Variety. Chervin will also produce the project along with Bruce Kaufman and his banner Wood Hollow Pictures and Jerry Hamza, the executor of Carlin’s estate and his former manager.

It is unclear whether the long form project will get a traditional theatrical release, TV release or will be made available on a streaming platform.

Carlin's career spanned over five decades having made 130 appearances on The Tonight Show, 23 comedy albums, 14 HBO comedy specials and penned three New York Times bestsellers. He also won a Grammy for his comedy audiobook Brain Droppings in 2001. He was also awarded the Mark Twain Prize for American Humour in 2008, the same year as his death.

Berman and Earley in a joint statement said, "We are honored to tell the story of one of the most important and influential comedians of all time, and to do so alongside those who knew him best. In addition to shaping comedy and culture for decades and entertaining generations of audiences, Carlin’s battle to protect free speech continues to impact our daily lives and is as relevant as ever."

Updated Date: Oct 02, 2018 17:22 PM