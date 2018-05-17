You are here:

Biopic on former India women's cricket captain Jhulan Goswami to be developed, produced by Sony Pictures

Mumbai: Sony Pictures International Productions, India has bought the rights for cricketer Jhulan Goswami's biopic.

The studio will develop and produce the film in partnership with Dunamis Entertainment, a press release said.

The film will explore the inner and outer world of Goswami - the story of a little girl from Nadia in West Bengal who went on to become the highest wicket taker in international women's cricket.

An inspiring story of the all-rounder and former skipper of the national team, the movie will highlight various spheres of her life - riddled with extreme hardships and massive achievements.

After 102 Not Out and Padman, the biopic is Sony Pictures India's latest project.

Updated Date: May 17, 2018 16:01 PM