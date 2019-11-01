Bineesh Bastin delivers fiery speech after filmmaker Anil Radhakrishnan Menon refuses to share stage with 'third-rate' actor

Malayalam filmmaker Anil Radhakrishnan Menon allegedly refused to share the stage with actor Bineesh Bastin for an event at a Government college, saying that Bineesh is a 'third-rate' actor who seeks parts in his movies.

On 31 October, both Menon and the Theri actor were invited to Government Medical College in Palakkad for their annual college day function. The actor was invited as the chief guest, whereas Menon was to launch the college magazine. However, Menon allegedly asked the college authorities to delay Bineesh's arrival by an hour, so that Menon finishes his segment and leaves the premises before Bineesh's arrival, reports The New Indian Express.

A friend of Bineesh, named Sahin Antony, posted a video on Facebook, in which Bineesh is seen walking straight to the venue and sitting on the stage. The principal can be seen trying to stop Bineesh and even threatening to call the police. In the meantime, Menon is seen walking out of the venue.

According to the same post, the filmmaker had apparently told the college authorities that he "can't share the dais with a third-rate actor who has approached him for chances in his films," as per the same report.

Taking the stage, Bineesh then went onto deliver a speech where he said that this was the "most insulting day of his life." "I've never felt so insulted before. I'm not a Menon. I have not won a national award. I am a tile worker who struggled for 12 years in the industry. You can't humiliate any individual like this," Bineesh said in his speech, as Anil walked out.

Bineesh added that while illiterate, he is still a human being to works hard to earn his bread.

Check out the video here

Ever since the video went viral, social media has been abuzz about the incident. The report states that AK Balan, Minister for SC/ST, Law, Cultural Affairs and Parliamentary Affairs of Kerala has asked the college principal for an explanation on the matter. Moreover, B Unnikrishnan, general secretary of Film Employees Federation of Kerala (FEFKA) has also aplogised to Bineesh on the behalf of the film industry.

Special Thursday Expiry on 10th 7th Nov

Early Closure to The Great Diwali Discount

Last Chance to get Moneycontrol Pro for a year @ Rs. 289/- only

Coupon code: DIWALI.

Updated Date: Nov 01, 2019 13:10:05 IST