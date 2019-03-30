Billie Eilish's 'bad guy'; Cage the Elephant, Beck's 'Night Running': New Music Saturdays

This week, Ciara and Sky Ferriera returned with some fiery new music after a long, long time of being away. Read on for more info on the tracks but also for some fun tunes to jazz up your playlist.

Khalid - 'Self'

After 'My Bad' Khalid teased his upcoming album Free Spirit with 'Self'. The track will strike a chord with almost everyone who has grappled with self-doubt, being overwhelmed by one's emotions and fear of failure. "I've been so used to winnin'/It was hard for me to lose," he sings. The mellifluous vocals are crystal clear against the simple beat in the background. Free Spirit releases on 5 April.

Rosalia and J Balvin - 'Con Altura'

After her successful album El Mal Querer, which included 'Malamante' and the 'Bagdad' that sampled Justin Timberlake's 'Cry Me a River', Rosalia had joined hands with J Balvin and music producer El Guincho. 'Con Altura' is a nod to old school reggaeton (think Daddy Yankee) with hints of traditional flamenco music. The language barrier should not stop you from enjoying the spunky, upbeat song, which gives something classic a contemporary spin.

Ciara - 'Thinkin' Bout You'

After 'Greatest Love', an R&B single in February, Ciara announced her new album Beauty Marks and also released a single 'Thinkin Bout You'. The sensual-yet-sassy Ciara admits to thinking about the one that got away almost at all times of the day (quite unhealthy, I must say).

Tame Impala - 'Patience'

The hipster favourite Australian psychedelic rock outfit has made a comeback with a new single 'Patience.' Tame Impala frontman Kevin Parker has been a busy man, collaborating with bigwigs like Kanye West and Lady Gaga, he has also hinted at a new album. In 'Patience' he could be singing about the time that has passed since the release of Currents and also his fans inquiring about his vision for the band's future.

Zara Larsson - 'Don't Worry Bout Me'

Swedish musician Zara Larsson dropped the bop 'Don't Worry Bout Me', which is about not giving a care about that ex who always attempts to wriggle their way back into your life. Set to the infectious EDM beats she sings, "Don't worry 'bout me/ You should worry 'bout you/ Yeah, that's your problem, so fix it/ 'Cause I ain't none of your business/ Now I've been sleeping okay."

Jenny Lewis - 'Red Bull & Hennessy'

'Red Bull & Hennesy' evokes a classic rock vibe, with Jenny's dreamy vocals and the ending with a killer blues guitar solo. The pastel-themed grainy music video accompanying the track features St Vincent, Beck, Mac DeMarco and Jeff Goldblum.

Cage the Elephant, Beck - 'Night Running'

Beck and Cage the Elephant came together to create 'Night Running', which also happens to be the name of their co-headlining tour, writes Consequence of Sound. The best of both reggae and blues rock are mashed into one in the song, making it an interesting listen.

Billie Eilish - 'bad guy'

Just a day has passed since Billie Eilish's debut album WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO? dropped and she is already making waves. Billie's vocals are soft and quiet in the bass-heavy track as she playfully tells her lover that she is tougher than him.

Sky Ferriera - 'Downhill Lullaby'

It has been six years since Night Time, My Time and Sky Ferriera has returned with utterly depressing and theatrical 'Downhill Lullaby', which is about her fear. According to Paper Mag, she collaborated with Twin Peaks music supervisors Dean Hurley and Jorge Elbrecht as well as Danish violinist Nils Gröndahl.

Updated Date: Mar 30, 2019 18:23:21 IST