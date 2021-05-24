The Weeknd received the most wins of the night with the top artist, top male artist, top Hot 100 song for 'Blinding Lights' and top R&B album for 'After Hours'.

The 2021 Billboard Music Awards on Sunday named Drake as artist of the decade, who accepted the honour alongside his 3-year-old son. Drake placed his first song on the Billboard Hot 100 chart in 2009, and since has logged the most songs ever on the chart, with 232 entrees. He’s also logged a record 45 Top 10 hits on the Hot 100 and a record 22 No. 1s on the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop songs chart.

The Weeknd was on hand to accept the most wins of the night — 10. He walked into the show with 16 nominations, winning honours like the top artist, top male artist, top Hot 100 song for 'Blinding Lights' and top R&B album for 'After Hours'.

A list of winners in the top categories at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards, held Sunday at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

— Top artist: The Weeknd

— Top Hot 100 song: The Weeknd, 'Blinding Lights'

— Top Billboard 200 album: Pop Smoke, 'Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon'.

— Top female artist: Taylor Swift

— Top male artist: The Weeknd

— Top new artist: Pop Smoke

— Top collaboration: Gabby Barrett featuring Charlie Puth, 'I Hope'

— Top duo/group: BTS

— Top R&B artist: The Weeknd

— Top rap artist: Pop Smoke

— Top country artist: Morgan Wallen

— Top rock artist: Machine Gun Kelly

— Top Latin artist: Bad Bunny

— Top dance/electronic artist: Lady Gaga

— Top Christian artist: Elevation Worship

— Top gospel artist: Kanye West

— Top social artist: BTS

— Top streaming songs artist: Drake

— Top song sales artist: BTS

— Top radio songs artist: The Weeknd

— Top Billboard 200 artist: Taylor Swift

— Top Hot 100 artist: The Weeknd

— Artist of the Decade Award: Drake

— Icon Award: Pink

— Change Maker Award: Trae Tha Truth

(With inputs from The Associated Press)