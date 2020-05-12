You are here:

Bill Skarsgard to play Clark Olofsson in Netflix drama series based on Swedish gangster's autobiography

Actor Bill Skarsgard is set to essay the role of Swedish gangster Clark Olofsson in Netflix drama series Clark.

According to Variety, the series is based on Olofsson's autobiography Vafan var det som hande and will focus on Clark's early years until the present day.

Olofsson, famous as celebrity gangster, joined the world of crime in the 1960s and emerged as one of the most controversial personalities in contemporary Swedish history.

He was the brain behind the concept of Stockholm Syndrome, managed to escape prisons, and committed robberies all over Europe.

The Swedish-language series is being directed by Jonas Akerlund and the Scandinavian Content Group is attached to produce the project.

"Clark is the story about the most politically incorrect man, who lived the most politically incorrect life. It's an ultra-violent, witty, emotional, real, and surreal biography to put a face to the name Stockholm Syndrome, but it isn't just about the Norrmalmstorg Robbery," said Akerlund.

Skarsgard said Olofsson was one of Sweden's most colourful and fascinating individuals and that he excited to play the part.

"Clark's life and history are so incredible and screwed that it would even make Scorsese blush," he added.

Skarsgard is also executive producing the series, along with Hans Engholm and Akerlund.

Updated Date: May 12, 2020 09:48:12 IST