Bill Cosby's spokesperson lashes out at Eddie Murphy's SNL set: He decided to sell himself back to being a Hollywood Slave

Bill Cosby and Eddie Murphy have always had a cold war with each other in the public eye. Murphy recently added to his list of jibes, a few jokes he cracked on Cosby, in his latest episode of Saturday Night Live (SNL).

As per reports, Cosby, who is currently serving a jail term for multiple counts of aggravated indecent assault for drugging and molesting a woman, has retorted to Murphy's humour with a scathing statement.

Andrew Wyatt, Cosby’s spokesperson, says in a statement quoted by Vanity Fair, "One would think that Mr Murphy was given his freedom to leave the plantation, so that he could make his own decisions; but he decided to sell himself back to being a Hollywood Slave. Remember, Mr Murphy, that Bill Cosby became legendary because he used comedy to humanise all races, religions, and genders; but your attacking Mr Cosby helps you embark on just becoming clickbait. Hopefully, you will be amenable to having a meeting of the minds conversation.”

This was a reference to Murphy's long-awaited return to SNL, which was his first tryst with stardom, back when he was a 19-year-old. Murphy had not made an appearance on the show for more than three decades.

This reaction was provoked by Murphy's joke that Cosby and Murphy have exchanged roles of sorts. Cosby, the comedian who was once referred to as "America's Dad," witnessed a career hiccup after accounts of his sexual molestation surfaced. Murphy, on the other hand, has now become a father of 10 children.

“If you would have told me 30 years ago that I would be this boring, stay-at-home house dad and Bill Cosby would be in jail, even I would have took that bet,” Murphy had quipped on his recent episode of SNL.

Updated Date: Dec 24, 2019 10:22:05 IST