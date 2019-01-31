Bill Cosby's spokesperson alleges comedian was spied on by drone in Pennsylvania prison yard

Comedian Bill Cosby's spokesperson has claimed that a drone was seen flying overhead while he was in the yard of his Pennsylvania prison last week, according to The Independent. The drone was reportedly sent from a media outlet to take photos of Cosby.

According to TMZ, during the time of the alleged incident, Cosby was being escorted around the yard when the drone flew over and was spotted by guards. The 81-year-old disgraced comedian is legally blind and hence needs help to navigate the yard.

Amy Worden, a press secretary in the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections, said that flying drones over prisons in Pennsylvania is against the law, and also informed that the agency has installed drone detection systems as part of enhanced security measures at its prisons.

"Flying drones over prisons in Pennsylvania is against the law and the agency will work with law enforcement to prosecute perpetrators to the fullest extent of the law," she said, according to TMZ.

However, Worden refused to confirm whether or not the prison was on lockdown last week, citing security reasons.

Cosby is serving a three to 10 year-sentence at the SCI Phoenix in Collegeville, Pennsylvania after being convicted for drugging and sexually assaulting a woman in September 2018. He became the first celebrity of the #MeToo era to be sent to prison.

Updated Date: Jan 31, 2019 11:51:41 IST