Bill Cosby fires legal team, replaces with Philadelphia defence attorney ahead of sexual assault sentencing

The Associated Press

Jun,15 2018 10:46:59 IST

Philadelphia: Bill Cosby has ousted the high-powered defense team whose aggressive tactics failed to sway jurors from convicting him of sexual assault in April.

Bill Cosby arrives for a pretrial hearing in his sexual assault case at the Montgomery County Courthouse, Monday, 5 March, 2018, in Norristown. AP Photo/Matt Slocum

Cosby's spokesman Andrew Wyatt said on Thursday that Tom Mesereau and the rest of the retrial team have been replaced by a Philadelphia-area defense attorney with experience handling sex crimes cases. The new lawyer, Joseph Green, did not immediately return a message. Wyatt would not say why the change was made.

Cosby is scheduled for sentencing on 24 September on three counts of aggravated indecent assault for drugging and assaulting a woman at his suburban Philadelphia mansion in 2004. The charges will likely be combined into one charge that carries a standard sentence of five to 10 years in prison. The 80-year-old comedian has been on house arrest since his conviction.

Updated Date: Jun 15, 2018 10:46 AM

tags: #Bill Cosby #BuzzPatrol #drugging and assaulting #Hollywood #Joseph Green #legal team #Philadelphia-area defense attorney #Tom Mesereau

