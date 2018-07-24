Bill Cosby declared a 'sexually violent predator' by Pennsylvania board, may have to register as a sex offender

A representative from the Pennsylvania Sexual Offenders Assessment Board is recommending Bill Cosby be classified as a sexually violent predator.

The Montgomery County District Attorney requested a hearing on the report on Tuesday so a judge can decide if Cosby will be classified as a sexually violent predator. No date had been set for the hearing as of early Tuesday.

The assessment, which looks at 14 different areas to determine the status, is not public. State law requires Cosby to register as a sex offender because of the conviction. The classification would require increased treatment in prison and increased notification of neighbors when he is released.

The 81-year-old was convicted on 26 April on sexual assault charges related to accusations he had drugged and assaulted Andrea Constand in 2004. The disgraced comedian had changed his lawyer Tom Mesereau arlier this month. Attorney Joseph P. Green Jr will replace Mesereau, who has represented numerous celebrities.

His first lawyer, Brian McMonagle, represented the 80-year-old during his first trial in 2017 which resulted in a deadlocked jury. Green's first task will be to seek a lenient sentence during the hearing fixed for September 24. He may also be called upon to appeal the conviction, as was announced by Mesereau previously. Cosby's conviction ended the career of a once towering figure in late 20th century American popular culture, the first black actor to grace primetime US television, hitting the big time after growing up as the son of a maid.

He became the first powerful man to be convicted of a crime in the #MeToo era sparked by the downfall of Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein.

Cosby is scheduled for sentencing on 24 September.

(With inputs from agencies)

Updated Date: Jul 24, 2018 21:02 PM