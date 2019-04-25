Bill Cosby accuses trial judge Steven O’Neill of 'racial hatred' as he seeks bail in sexual assault case
Philadelphia: Imprisoned actor Bill Cosby is renewing attacks on a Pennsylvania trial judge as he seeks bail while he appeals his sex-assault conviction.
Lawyers for the 81-year-old Cosby filed a bail motion on Wednesday, 24 April, with the state Superior Court. They complained that in the seven months since Cosby’s sentencing, Montgomery County Judge Steven O’Neill has not issued his post-trial opinion explaining key trial decisions. They need the opinion in hand to raise alleged trial errors and pursue Cosby’s appeals.
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Official Statement Outlining Why Actor/Comedian Bill Cosby Filed An Application For Bail Pending Appeal. Judge Steven T. O’Neill continues to show his disgust and prejudice towards Mr. Cosby. Judge O’Neill is purposely denying Mr. Cosby the right to file his Appeal, because he has refused to issue his 1925(a) Opinion, which outlines why he felt strongly in sentencing Mr. Cosby to 3 to 10 years and felt obligated to place this 81 years old blind United States Citizen (who served his country in the United States Navy), in a level (5) maximum security prison (SCI Phoenix). The Application For Bail Pending Appeal was filed this morning in the Superior Court (First Appellate Court), which illuminates the egregious behavior of Judge Steven T. O’Neill. We’re asking that this scandalous judge be removed immediately, and Mr. Cosby be granted bail throughout the appeals process, because the judge’s racial hatred towards Mr. Cosby, clouds his better judgement to be a good steward of the bench. “This judge took an oath. I Believe. To be fair and impartial, which grants him the authority to perform all of the duties detailed in the Constitution,” states Bill Cosby. “I don’t know what Constitutional rock this judge resides, because his refusal to write an opinion, reveals that he’s complicit in the corruption against me, and that he’s an accessory to the incestuous behavior that resides in Montgomery County. His dishonorable conduct makes me smile, because this judge is being exposed, and it shows that this is bigger than me, [Bill Cosby]. O’Neill now has his formula: tried, true and tested to destroy Any Black Man and/or Colored Man In America. I’m just so happy, because this guy is proving my innocence. And guess what else. America is finally getting to witness the truth” states Mr. Cosby. #FreeBillCosby #FarFromFinished Please see updated information: Bail Relief Application including exhibits http://www.pacourts.us/assets/files/setting-6757/file-7740.pdf?cb=864ca6
Cosby’s lawyers filed notice in December of the alleged trial errors they plan to pursue. O’Neill is expected to address them in the opinion.
The motion again accuses O’Neil of harboring a personal grudge against a former prosecutor who became a key defense witness. And they say Cosby is likely to have his “legally infirm and unsupported” conviction overturned and should therefore be granted bail, especially given his “advanced age.”
The defense also plans to challenge the judge’s decisions to assign himself the case, let five other Cosby accusers testify, and let the jury hear Cosby’s prior deposition testimony about quaaludes. They also insist that Cosby had a binding promise from the former prosecutor that he would never be charged over the 2004 encounter with Temple University employee Andrea Constand at his estate near Philadelphia.
She went to police a year later, but Cosby was only charged in late 2015, after dozens of other women had made similar accusations and his testimony from Constand’s civil lawsuit was made public.
Both O’Neill’s office and District Attorney Kevin Steele’s spokeswoman declined to comment on the latest defense filing.
O’Neill sentenced Cosby, long a beloved American entertainer and TV star, to a three- to 10-year prison term for drugging and molesting Constand.
(With inputs from The Associated Press)
Updated Date: Apr 25, 2019 11:57:52 IST
