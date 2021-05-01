Several industry personalities, including Madhur Bhandarkar and Neil Nitin Mukesh mourned Bikramjeet Kanwarpal's death.

Actor Bikramjeet Kanwarpal is no more. The actor passed away on Friday, 30 April due to COVID-19 related complications. Director-producer Vikram Bhatt shared the news of Bikramjeet’s demise on Instagram on Saturday, 1 May. According to the director’s post, the 52-year-old was taken away by the “cruel pandemic”.

Along with Bhatt, many other people from the industry paid their tribute to the deceased actor. Actor Ashwin Mushran shared that he first met Bikramjeet around 2003-2004 when the two were in line for an audition. He added that the two remained in touch over the years. Signing off, he said, “We'll meet in another line someplace somewhere”.

Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit expressed his sorrow for Bikramjeet’s demise. He said that the retired army official played supporting roles in several films and TV serials. Ashoke paid condolences to the actor’s family and friends.

Director Madhur Bhandarkar tweeted that he is saddened to hear about Bikramjeet’s demise. Adding that the actor worked in many of his films, the director said that he will miss their conversations on the Indian army and Bikramjeet’s dream project movie on Siachen. Bhandarkar also paid condolences to his family and friends.

Actor Neil Nitin Mukesh also expressed his sadness and tweeted that he had worked with Bikramjeet in several films. Their last film together was Bypass Road. Neil said that Bikramjeet was fantastic, encouraging, and energetic and that he will always remember him.

Check out their tweets here

Bikramjeet Kanwarpal passed away. I first met him standing in line for an audition all the way back in 2003 - 2004. We bumped into each other many times over the years and did keep in touch on and off. Goodbye Major... We'll meet in another line someplace somewhere pic.twitter.com/rvUXrNVzNq — Ashwin Mushran (@ashwinmushran) May 1, 2021

Sad to hear about the demise of actor Major Bikramjeet Kanwarpal this morning due to #Covid. A retired army officer, Kanwarpal had played supporting roles in many films and television serials. Heartfelt condolences to his family & near ones. ॐ शान्ति ! 🙏 — Ashoke Pandit (@ashokepandit) May 1, 2021

Extremely sad news . I’ve known Major Bikramjeet for so many years. He and I have worked on so many films together. The last being Bypass Road. Such a fantastic, encouraging and energetic human being he was and will always be remembered as. #RIP My dear friend will miss you 🙏🏻🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/8NE6FeZ6Ei — Neil Nitin Mukesh (@NeilNMukesh) May 1, 2021

Saddened to hear demise of Maj. Bikramjeet Kanwarpal a talented actor who had acted in my films Heroine, Page3, Corporate & Indu Sarkar. Will miss our conversations on Indian Army and his dream project film on Siachen. My Condolences for his family and friends. #OmShanti 🙏 pic.twitter.com/XyaXCngQas — Madhur Bhandarkar (@imbhandarkar) May 1, 2021

Bikramjeet was a retired army official who joined the film industry around the early 2000s. He worked in Bhandarkar’s Page 3 and Corporate. Bikramjeet appeared in supporting roles in Dangerous Ishhq and Creature 3D, both directed by Vikram Bhatt. The actor appeared in several production ventures of Bhatt including Hate Story 2 and Horror Story. He also featured in Anil Kapoor’s TV series 24 and web-series Special Ops.