Entertainment

Bikramjeet Kanwarpal, actor known for Page 3, 2 States, Special Ops, dies at 52 after coronavirus complications

Several industry personalities, including Madhur Bhandarkar and Neil Nitin Mukesh mourned Bikramjeet Kanwarpal's death.

FP Trending May 01, 2021 13:56:43 IST
Bikramjeet Kanwarpal, actor known for Page 3, 2 States, Special Ops, dies at 52 after coronavirus complications

Actor Bikramjeet Kanwarpal is no more. The actor passed away on Friday, 30 April due to COVID-19 related complications. Director-producer Vikram Bhatt shared the news of Bikramjeet’s demise on Instagram on Saturday, 1 May. According to the director’s post, the 52-year-old was taken away by the “cruel pandemic”.

Along with Bhatt, many other people from the industry paid their tribute to the deceased actor. Actor Ashwin Mushran shared that he first met Bikramjeet around 2003-2004 when the two were in line for an audition. He added that the two remained in touch over the years. Signing off, he said, “We'll meet in another line someplace somewhere”.

Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit expressed his sorrow for Bikramjeet’s demise. He said that the retired army official played supporting roles in several films and TV serials. Ashoke paid condolences to the actor’s family and friends.

Director Madhur Bhandarkar tweeted that he is saddened to hear about Bikramjeet’s demise. Adding that the actor worked in many of his films, the director said that he will miss their conversations on the Indian army and Bikramjeet’s dream project movie on Siachen. Bhandarkar also paid condolences to his family and friends.

Actor Neil Nitin Mukesh also expressed his sadness and tweeted that he had worked with Bikramjeet in several films. Their last film together was Bypass Road. Neil said that Bikramjeet was fantastic, encouraging, and energetic and that he will always remember him.

Check out their tweets here

Bikramjeet was a retired army official who joined the film industry around the early 2000s. He worked in Bhandarkar’s Page 3 and Corporate. Bikramjeet appeared in supporting roles in Dangerous Ishhq and Creature 3D, both directed by Vikram Bhatt. The actor appeared in several production ventures of Bhatt including Hate Story 2 and Horror Story. He also featured in Anil Kapoor’s TV series 24 and web-series Special Ops.

Updated Date: May 01, 2021 13:56:43 IST

TAGS:

also read

Telugu star and Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan home quarantines after testing positive for coronavirus
Entertainment

Telugu star and Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan home quarantines after testing positive for coronavirus

Pawan Kalyan's initial coronavirus test turned out negative but he continued to suffer from slight fever and body pain, after which a second test was done

Oscars 2021: Minari's depiction of migrant culture underlines human need to seek home away from home
Entertainment

Oscars 2021: Minari's depiction of migrant culture underlines human need to seek home away from home

The surge of right-wing politics around the world is a natural response to the liberal movement of people, the inter-change and subsequent mixing of cultures and heritages. Minari, therefore, is a beautifully time-fitted capsule.

Disney+ Hotstar unveils lineup of short-form titles; Shreyas Talpade, Mandira Bedi, Vidya Malvade part of cast
Entertainment

Disney+ Hotstar unveils lineup of short-form titles; Shreyas Talpade, Mandira Bedi, Vidya Malvade part of cast

The shows will begin streaming from 7 May, and episodes will be debuted every day.