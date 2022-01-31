The actress lifted the trophy and also Rs 40 lakh cash prize. Not only this, Tejasswi has also bagged Ekta Kapoor's supernatural fantasy thriller Naagin 6.

Tejasswi Prakash is the winner of Bigg Boss 15. She defeated co-contestant Pratik Sehajpal.

The actress lifted the trophy and also Rs 40 lakh cash prize. Not only this, Tejasswi has also bagged Ekta Kapoor's supernatural fantasy thriller Naagin 6. The sixth installment of the Naagin franchise was announced long back, and the makers had locked in Tejasswi, while she was inside the house.

Shamita Shetty and Karan Kundrra got evicted in the fourth and third position respectively.

Former contestants Gautam Gulati, Rubina Dilaik, Gauahar Khan, Shweta Tiwari and Urvashi Dholakia were in the house with a briefcase that contained Rs 10 lakh from the winning cash prize. Nishant Bhat chose to walk out of the house taking the briefcase which has Rs 10 lakh.