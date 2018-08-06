Bigg Boss Telugu week 8: Kamal Haasan promotes Vishwaroopam 2; Nandini faces elimination

It's been a week of promotions and surprises in the Bigg Boss Telugu house. Starting from Kamal Haasan's surprise visit to promote Vishwaroopam 2 to the re-entry of old contestants Syamala & Nutan Naidu and the Chi La Sow team visiting Nani during his weekend stint, it was quite a happening week.

And like every week, there was some silence in the air too, with one more housemate bidding goodbye. This weekend, it was time for Nandini to walk out, reminding everyone that the game is getting tougher and bigger.

Surpassing 50 days now, the Bigg Boss house has once again become a big fat family despite evictions, thanks to a wildcard entrant and the comeback of two evicted contestants.

Here's how week eight turned to be surprising for the housemates:

Kamal Haasan in the house

This probably was the biggest surprise for housemates this season. Kamal Hassan, who is hosting Bigg Boss Tamil currently, visited the Telugu house this week and the housemates couldn't have asked for more. While for most of them it was a dream come true, many got to not only converse with the legendary actor, but also perform. Everyone, including Nani seemed to have a fan moment with the arrival of the actor along with his crew. And the highlight for the housemates was definitely when the actor lauded Amit for adapting well into Telugu culture and becoming one with the people of a land different from his own. After promoting his film and overwhelming the contestants with his presence, the actor left the housemates in awe of the moment through the rest of the week.

Race for number one

Housemates this week were asked to rank themselves on a scale of 1 to 12 and take their respective positions along with a justification. As Tanish and Roll Rida took position number one and two immediately after the buzzer, the rest of the housemates managed to put on a rather humourous fight for their ranks. Meanwhile, Kaushal and Deepthi refused to move from position number three even after hours of arguing. Little did they know what was going to be in stock for them post the task. With Babu, Ganesh, Nandini, Pooja and Geetha taking the last five places, the five were automatically dumped into nominations this week, but that was not it. Thanks to their adamant play, both Kaushal and Deepthi despite taking position three were directly nominated by Bigg Boss himself. Both Geetha and Pooja managed to get back to the protected zone, thanks to captaincy and wild card entrant benefits.

Reliving childhood memories

The housemates were surprised with their childhood photos and asked to imitate them. With this, all of them got their two ponies and baby faces back, transporting themselves to their teens and primary school days. Super happy with the surprise task, most housemates put their best makeup game on and filled the house with laughter. At the end of it, Tanish won with his Krishna avatar and Bigg Boss declaring him the housemate looking closest to his childhood photo.

May the strongest win

It was time for a grueling task and a chance at captaincy. Housemates were divided into two teams and were now up against each other in a plank task. Every housemate was instructed to stick to a plank and withstand the torture of the pirates (played by other contestants). The team that stayed on the planks for the longest time won and the best performers also had a shot at next week's captaincy. While Pooja and Roll were named the best performers, Samrat, Ganesh and Geetha came under the worst category.

Bigg Boss further tricked the housemates by announcing a mini task in which Pooja and Roll would assign tasks to the three worst performers and allocate money to the ones who entertain the most. With Samrat winning the most funds and Geetha being jailed for the loss, Pooja, Roll and Samrat were now up for captaincy.

After another DJ task, housemates judged who managed to make them groove the most and named Pooja as week nine's captain. The VJ-turned-actress was lauded for her formidable performance and seemed to have won the housemate's hearts for the time being.

Old housemates in, new ones out

The surprises continued with Syamala and Nutan finally entering the house mid-week. While the audience witnessed the comeback of the two last weekend itself, it was the turn of the housemates. While Nutan was packed in a gift box that arrived in the name of luxury budget, Syamala was welcomed by Roll. It was an emotional week for Geetha and Deepthi as they got their best friend back and it was a confusing one for the rest as they now saw Nutan in a rather new and pumped up avatar.

Ironically, with Nandini getting evicted last night, the Bigg Boss house is almost back to being the original team from nine weeks ago, except for Sanjana, Keerthi and Tejaswi of course.

But having said that, season two is said to be about bigger shocks and twists, so the next week is expected to be crucial for the housemates. Nani hints and alarms both housemates and audiences for unexpected changes due to happen in the next leg. With that, rumours about the coming weeks having a 'double dhamaka' aka dual evictions are rife.

