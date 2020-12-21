Bigg Boss Telugu Season 4: Abijeet Duddala announced winner of Nagarjuna-hosted reality show

Akhil Sarthak was declared the first runner-up of Bigg Boss Telugu 4 and thanked the audience for voting for him.

Abijeet Duddala was announced the winner of Bigg Boss Telugu 4 by host Nagarjuna and actor Chiranjeevi. Abijeet, debut in 2012 with Sekhar Kummula's Life Is Beautiful, took home a motorcycle and Rs 25 lakh in prize money.

"I never imagined sharing the stage with Telugu film industry's two big stars Nagarjuna and Chiranjeevi. I pay tribute to my audience for their love," said Abijeet after winning the Bigg Boss trophy, according to The Indian Express.

Here is the winner

Akhil Sarthak was declared the first runner-up and thanked the audience for voting for him. "The journey has been nothing less than a dream. To be able to speak while sharing the stage with Nagarjuna sir and Chiranjeevi sir is just unbelievable. Thank you all," he said.

Present at the grand finale of the show were former contestants Pranitha Subhash, Mehreen Pirzaada, Raai Laxmi and Thaman S.

Star Maa premiered Bigg Boss 4 Telugu on 6 September with Lasya Manjunath, Surya Kiran, Monal Gajjar, Alekhya Harika, Devi Nagavalli, Mehaboob Shaikh, Amma Rajasekhar, Sujatha, Ariyana Glory, Syed Sohel Ryan, Karate Kalyani, Noel Sean, Divi Vadthya, and Gangavva alongside Abijeet and Akhil.