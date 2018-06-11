Bigg Boss Telugu season 2 kickstarts with actor Nani as host; full list of contestants revealed

Bigg Boss Telugu season 2 has been a surprise right from the time the show's promo was released. The makers have replaced Jr NTR and roped in Nani as the host for the reality show.

While NTR will be missed for his charisma and connect with contestants, all eyes are on Nani. With NTR, who is otherwise known to be very reserved, Bigg Boss' season 1 was at an all-time high. But with Nani, the audience expects more than that.

In the premiere show on the night of 10 June, the actor and now host of Bigg Boss Telugu season 2, Nani introduced us to this year's contestants — a mix of artistes from various platforms that include 'commoners' as well.

The premiere kickstarted with Nani's filmy entry from his Middle Class Abbayi (MCA) title track, followed by a tour of the Bigg Boss house, which is set in Annapoorna Studio this year, unlike last year's Lonavala set.

Among the first celebrities to enter the house this year was singer Geeta Madhuri. The Nandi Award-winning singer, apart from rendering her voice for over 500 songs, connected with the audience majorly through MAA TV's Super Singer.

Next in line was Amit Tiwari, Tollywood's widely-known antagonist. The Pokiri villain, who has been seen in numerous negative appearances on celluloid, seemed to have an agenda; he entered the house saying "No strategy works in Bigg Boss, you just have to be yourself and I am going to be myself."

He was followed by Bhanu Sree Reddy, who was last seen in 2018's hit film Rangasthalam. The Telugu and Tamil actress, known for her strong Telangana accent, established a very dominant, loud and quirky presence with her introduction. Nani meanwhile also revealed Bhanu's surprise role in the SS Rajamouli epic Baahubali.

Kireeti Damaraju, another actor known for his supporting roles in movies like Uyyala Jampala, Mental Madhilo among others, promised to be the boy-next-door this year in the Bigg Boss house. An engineer-turned-actor, Kireeti stressed on being one among the audience.

Next came a slew of actors like Deepthi Nallamothu, who is also a popular TV9 anchor, followed by Tanish, a familiar face with movies like Premika.

Among other actors who are trying to impress audiences this year, is Kaushal — small-screen chocolate boy who has made appearances in a few Telugu movies.

We were then introduced to anchor Syamala, who entered the house on an emotional note leaving behind her eleven-month-old son.

Rahul Kumar aka Roll Rida entered the Bigg Boss house with an entertaining performance along with Mumaith Khan.

Among other actors to enter the Bigg Boss house this year are Samrat Reddy and Tejaswi Madivada. Tejaswi, who was seen in several supporting characters like Seethama Vakitlu Sirimale Chetu and Srimanthudu, is also known to be a talented choreographer and is touted to be the chirpiest member of them all.

Lastly among the celebrities was the human rights activist Babu Gogineni who already stressed on 'eviction'; followed by Deepthi Sunaina, who is Andhra Pradesh's Instagram star with over 683K followers.

Bigg Boss Telugu also took cues from Salman Khan's Hindi version this year, by introducing 'commoners' in the second season. Nani introduced this year's 'commoners' — Nutan Naidu, a social worker, Sanjana, a model and Ganesh, an RJ.

After these 16 contestants made their grand entry into the Bigg Boss house, the premiere show took a twist with the very first anonymous nomination. Among the first to be nominated were Nutan Naidu and Sanjana. Both the commoners were sent to jail in the very first episode, hinting at plenty of drama in the upcoming episodes,

