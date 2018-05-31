Actor Nani will host season 2 of Bigg Boss Telugu; reality show to go on air from 10 June

The first season of Bigg Boss Telugu was hosted by superstar actor Jr NTR, and proved to be a grand success. For the second season of the reality show, the makers have decided to go with actor Nani as the host.

The second season of Bigg Boss Telugu is scheduled to go on air from 10 June, actor Nani revealed on his Twitter page.

June 10th

100 Days

16 celebrities

1 Big House#BiggBossTelugu2 pic.twitter.com/KXz2cRs5Ol — Nani (@NameisNani) May 29, 2018

The first season of the show was televised on Star Maa and saw participants like Archana, Sameer Hasan, Mumaith Khan, Prince Cecil, Aadarsh, Hari Teja, Siva Balaji, and Jyothi. Nani also revealed that there will be 16 participants this time on the show. The participants will be locked inside the Bigg Boss house for 100 days.

An adaptation of the international show Big Brother, Bigg Boss sees participants locked in a house without any access to the outside world for months. The format has been widely popular across languages with Salman Khan famously hosting the Hindi version of Bigg Boss, actor Sudeep hosting the Bigg Boss Kannada, and Mahesh Manjrekar hosting Bigg Boss Marathi.

Bigg Boss Telugu is the most expensive show to ever be created on Telugu television. It had one of the largest sets, with more than 10,000 square feet area and nearly 750 people worked on the project at any given point of time, reported The Indian Express.

Updated Date: May 31, 2018 15:29 PM