Bigg Boss Telugu 4: Host Nagarjuna introduces the 16 contestants set to compete in reality show

Bigg Boss Telugu 4 premiered on Sunday (6 September) with Nagarjuna Akkineni hosting the season for the second consecutive time.

A total of 16 contestants including actors, television celebrities, social media influencers entered the Bigg Boss house, where they will live for 15 weeks.

Monal Gajjar

The Indian Express writes that Monal made her debut in films with Dracula 2012 (Malayalam) and was also seen in the Tamil rom-com Vanavarayan Vallavarayan.

Surya Kiran

Subramani Radha Suresh also known as Surya Kiran was the second contestant to enter the house. He began his career as a child actor and has been part of over 200 films, according to Times of India. As his screen name Master Suresh, he has acted in films like Donga Mogudu (1987), Kondaveeti Donga (1990), among others. He directed his first feature Satyam, starring Sumanth and Genelia D'Souza, bankrolled by Nagarjuna.

Lasya Manjunath

Lasya shot to fame in 2012 as the co-host of television show Something Special with anchor Ravi.

Abijeet Duddala

The fourth contestant was Telugu actor Abijeet Duddala who made his film debut in 2012 with Life Is Beautiful, directed by Sekhar Kummula.

Sujatha

Sujatha, who says she is an actor and a TV host in her social media bio, was the fifth contestant to enter the house, which is expected to witness high octane events in the coming days..

Mehaboob Shaikh

Social media personality Mehaboob Shaikh was the next to join the roster.

Devi Nagavelli

Devi is a news reporter whose work includes the coverage of the Amarnath yatra in 2017, Indonesia Tsunami earthquake in 2018, Pulwama terror attack and Sri Lanka St. Anthony Church bomb blasts in 2019, Anveshana, writes Times of India.

The others who will be competing in the Bigg Boss Telugu season 4 include famous YouTuber Alekhya Harika, actor Syed Sohel Ryan, TV anchor Ariyana Glory, choreographer and director Amma Rajasekhar, actor Karate Kalyani, rapper, composer and actor Noel Sean, actor Divi Vadthya, TV and film actor Akhil Sarthak, and actor, farmer and YouTuber Gangavva

The Indian Expresss states Syed Sohel Ryan and Ariyana Glory are currently in the secret house. Gangavva is the oldest contestants in the reality show this season.

Bigg Boss Telugu 4 will air on StarMaa at 9:30 pm from Monday to Friday. On weekends, it will be broadcast from 9 pm.