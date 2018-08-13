Bigg Boss Telugu 2, week 9 updates: Babu Gogineni exits; Tanish edges out Deepthi as captain

Another week and another elimination.

The Telugu Bigg Boss season 2 house has now warmed up for the second half of the reality show and 64 days later, contestants once considered strong are now leaving the house. While many evictions so far have been rather emotional, this week's was a pleasant goodbye. As Nani announced Babu Gogineni as the eliminated contestant of week nine, housemates sent him off with much respect and gave an ode to the debate master that he is.

Here's how week nine also got back bruising tasks and divided opinions:

Wounded nominations

There was much mayhem in the house with this week's nomination task. Contestants were asked to participate in a race of sorts and run into a toy house. All the housemates were required to enter the toy house six times and the last one to walk in at each round would be nominated. Needless to say, the six rounds saw contestants getting wounded, tripping and what not. While the task left Deepthi the most injured, the determined lady still couldn't escape nomination. It was a close call in the last round between Roll Rida and Deepthi and Roll happened to be the protected one. At the end of this race to eviction, Babu, Tanish, Geetha, Syamala, Ganesh and Deepthi were nominated.

Men vs Women

The real task of the week however began with the house getting divided yet again, and this time the men were up against the women. With Bigg Boss handing over 50 gold coins each to the teams, housemates were now occupying their given areas and demanding money to acquire services and access to the occupied spaces of the house. But thanks to Kaushal, the task began on both a stressful and competitive note. Kaushal happened to steal the gold coins of the girls, even before the task had began, leaving them with zero balance to perform the task.

This led to a divide in the boys team itself, with many going against Kaushal's decision — largely considered unfair play. The same incident also brough out a very angry Pooja and disappointed members from the girls team. Several tasks like Kabaddi, quizzes, cooking and mind games later, it was time to count the gold coins.

The boys happened to outplay the girls in most tasks but a change of events in the end was expected to benefit the ladies. The men handed over the coins stolen from the girls, in the name of fair play, leaving the spotlight on Kaushal. An angry Kaushal went on to give away few more coins of his own, but voiced this as a lesson to team members, about being more attentive to tasks. Despite all the ruckus and coin donations, the men still managed to win this two-day long task, but with a difference just five coins.

Paint it red

Tanish and Deepthi were chosen as the strongest from both the teams and were now up for captaincy. The captaincy task got them painting a board and the one who dominated the board with their colour and had the most amount of paint left in their bucket, were to take over as captain of week 10.

While Tanish already seemed to be one point ahead of Deepthi, thanks to choosing red, Deepthi who chose blue, was applauded for putting up a very equal fight, both physically and mentally with Tanish. Two hours later, the two housemates were drenched in paint from top to bottom and plenty of wrestling later, Tanish was declared as the winner by Deepthi Sunaina, the referee of the task. The social media star was undoubtedly questioned of bias, because of her friendship with Tanish, but had most of the housemates backing her this time around for taking a wise decision.

The week also saw most contestants get emotional about the big fat family that they have become now and emphasising on Bigg Boss being the best experience of their lives.

Weekend lessons

Nani, who is not only the host, but also comes across as an advisory board of sorts for the housemates, took over in the weekend once again, making us laugh and contemplate the dynamics of the game.

While Nani praised Deepthi's efforts at every task ever, the actor also chose to remind contestants like Tanish, Geetha and Nutan about their purpose in the show.

After some sound takes on each contestant and also many entertaining tasks for a perfect Sunday evening, it was time for the audience to gear up for the eviction. While Double Dhamaka weekend is not here yet, Nani called out Babu this week. The contestant left the audience laughing after assigning a week long bathroom cleaning bomb to Roll and bidding goodbye to his fellow housemates with humble messages.

