Bigg Boss Telugu 2, week 4 updates: Syamala evicted; Samrat-Tejaswi's romance; Kaushal elected captain

It was the week of cupid at the Telugu Bigg Boss house, but then came the dramatic twist. Week four's elimination has definitely left the audience in shock as Syamala walked out of the house before the reality show entered the fifth week.

Syamala, Tejaswi, Deepthi, Nandini, Ganesh, Geetha, Babu were among the housemates up for elimination this week and the first surprise came in when Ganesh was one of the first to be protected for a change. And this is where host Nani's moral stories were highlighted once again.

Evidently, last night's elimination has moved the entire house to tears. It was an emotional send off as Syamala exited the house leaving everyone dumbstruck.

Here's how Nani's Pita kadhalu came into play this week:

Tejaswi and Kaushal play the card

Kaushal and Tejaswi were the chosen ones by Bigg Boss for holding a special power, post last week's sugarcane task. While no details were revealed about it, little did the housemates expect this power to come into play during the most crucial time of the week. Syamala, Nandini and Deepthi were pulled up as the contestants with the least votes this week and Tejaswi and Kaushal could now choose to save two of the ladies in the danger zone. While Tejaswi chose to take Deepthi back into the house, Kaushal saved Nandini. And with that came in the most unexpected eviction so far - Shyamala.

Samrat and Tejaswi's cupid brings trouble

The week's lovers task was all fun and frolic, until Samrat and Tejaswi's brewing love story became the platform for gossip and misunderstanding. Several arguments were raised with Geetha, Shyamala, Nandini and Deepthi gossiping about Tejaswi's character and how her inclination towards Samrat is a controversial one. While the situation clearly magnified thanks to Tejaswi's discussions, Deepthi was clearly the most affected as she was reduced to tears and voted by Babu Gogeni, for conversations were she claimed to have zero role in.

However, nothing could take the spotlight away from Samrat and Tejaswi's chemistry, which is all the buzz now. From dedicating songs to expressing each other's feelings, the Bigg Boss house was all cupid during Tejaswi's birthday celebrations.

Kaushal finally wins the captaincy

After what was a long wait, Kaushal has finally won the captaincy. Samrat, Tejaswi, Kaushal and Deepthi were up against each other for captaincy after winning the lovers task. The four of them along with the rest of the housemates performed a 'releasing the prisoner' task and Kaushal proved to be the strongest of them all. The actor has finally claimed captaincy is already projected to be driving people crazy with his OCD.

Geetha has a gala time in jail

Yes, ironically, the most dreaded place to be in the house, suddenly turned into the most fun place for Geetha. The singer was sent to jail for discussing nominations and once again breaking house rules. But this punishment was unlike any other. Geetha seemed excited about experiencing the realty show from jail and even insisted on not being saved unnecessarily. All the laughs during Nani's weekend gig were evidently about Geetha's jail stint and so on.

While that was the scoop from week four, all eyes are on how much more twisted week five is going to be. Nani's "Anything can happen in the Bigg Boss' house finally came into play this week with Syamala's eviction, as this has by far been the most unexpected week with unpredictable nominations. Also, the hosts' weekend gig threw light on the many fights and wrong judgement of the housemates as he pulled up almost every housemate on their faults.

As the contestants weep on Syamala's exit, audiences are now looking forward to a changed game.

Updated Date: Jul 11, 2018 13:36 PM