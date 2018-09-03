Bigg Boss Telugu 2, week 12 updates: Ganesh, Nutan Naidu evicted; Kaushal, Geetha lock horns

The Bigg Boss Telugu house was in for a shock this week. With Nani announcing a double elimination and evicting a contestant on Saturday, the housemates have now finally arrived at the 'emaina jaragachu' expression.

Post all the happy and emotional Rakhi celebrations, it was a long week of mysterious tasks aced by Geetha Madhuri, failed captaincy tasks and bidding goodbye to not one, but two contestants.

While Ganesh was the first to walk out on Saturday, Nutan Naidu followed on Sunday.

Here's how several nominations and a dramatic week went by:

Round-table nominations

It was a face-to-face nomination this week with a tad bit of curiosity in the method. Contestants were asked to pick three housemates and proceed to the activity room. As per Bigg Boss's instructions, every contestant had to nominate two others and save one. At the end of this round-table conference style nominations and several arguments between Ganesh and Kaushal, the housemates nominated Nutan Naidu, Kaushal, Samrat, Amit and Ganesh.

A murder mystery

This week's task was intense and mysterious, thanks to the twist of nominations. The murder task given to housemates was to have a direct effect on nominations for week 13 and housemates were now gearing up to put their smartest game ahead. But little did it work out. While Roll and Ganesh picked up the Police and Detective slots, Kaushal, Deepthi, Samrat, Syamala, Amit, Tanish and Nutan were the public. Geetha Madhuri, popularly known for her antics in every task, picked up the role of the murderer. While the roles were selected randomly and anonymously, the task turned out to be a two-day-long mystery and got the Telugu audiences super curious. Though we knew who the murderer was, it was thorough fun in the house as Geetha completed her secret style tasks and murdered five members from the public. Ganesh and Roll, on the other hand, had failed to identify the right murderer by stating that Tanish was the one, instead of Geetha.

Having won the task, Geetha had now gained immunity for next week's nominations and had received a special power to nominate a housemate for the entire season. Undoubtedly, the singer had chosen Kaushal for this punishment of sorts. And Syamala, Amit, Samrat, Kaushal and Deepthi were now directly nominated for next week.

Kaushal vs Geetha

Out of the many tasks given to Geetha as part of the murder mystery, the contestant was involved in a task, which made another housemate to lose their cool. While Geetha was loitering around to complete this task, hell broke loose in the Bigg Boss Telugu house as Geetha and Kaushal wouldn't stop arguing. While Geetha repetitively pointed out Kaushal's remarks against the contestants' way of playing the game and him being the 'one man army', a very agitated Kaushal wouldn't stop defending his statements so much so that, Nani also happened to mention in the weekend about what a noisy episode the two put out.

The two were at logger heads pretty much the entire week, from nominations to tasks and many more instances. It is now clear that the two can't and won't exist on the same page.

Captain-less house

Post the murder task, Roll, Nutan and Tanish were voted for, to participate in the captaincy task. The week's captaincy task involved cycling but without moving forward. The housemates had to perform this gym exercise of sorts for hours, until the buzzer rang. While Tanish gave up mid way due to ethical reasons, Nutan and Roll were giving each a tough completion. The rest of the housemates had soon come to a decision to unanimously vote for Roll as the captain, as neither of them were giving up. As Nutan opposed this decision and continued to cycle, the buzzer soon rang, with both him and Roll still intact on the bicycle. Since it was a draw, Bigg Boss to everyone's disappointment soon announced that there would be no captain for the house next week.

Double Dhamaka

After a Friday of little fun tasks, it was time for the weekend twists to unroll. While it wasn't a big surprise as to who left the house this week, the fact that Nani announced a double elimination is what shocked most housemates.

Elimination began quite early this week, with Ganesh getting evicted on Saturday night and Nutan exiting the house on Sunday.

Prior to this double dhamaka, Nani — apart from providing some rib-tickling laughter with goofy tasks where contestants were blind folded — also managed to grill the contestants regarding their stint on the reality show via a court task.

Soon, as two more contestants left the house, Nani rightly reminded the contestants about how they were the last few left now and it's almost time for the finals.

And as Ganesh and Nutan signed off, they had left the big bombs for Kaushal and Deepthi. Kaushal had to now sleep on the floor for a week and Deepthi had to wash the dishes of every single house member.

Updated Date: Sep 03, 2018 12:30 PM