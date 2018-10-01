Bigg Boss Telugu 2: Kaushal Manda wins title, Rs 50 lakh; Geetha Madhuri finishes runner-up

The Bigg Boss Telugu season 2 has officially come to an end with the much-hyped Kaushal Manda lifting the trophy.

The actor was declared as the winner of season 2 and presented with the trophy by actor Venkatesh and host Nani on Sunday night. Venkatesh made a guest appearance during the tense last ten minutes of the grand finale, showcasing Nani's first time journey at Bigg Boss Telugu and later presenting us with the winner.

Congratulations #Kaushal for winning #BiggBossTelugu2 .. Wishing you all the best for future endeavours 👍 pic.twitter.com/Yb2Is5mHSj — STAR MAA (@StarMaa) September 30, 2018

Upon winning a cash prize of Rs 50 lakhs, Kaushal went on to dedicate it to cancer patients, in remembrance of his mother, whom he lost to cancer.

The winner of this season was revealed or rather leaked hours before the show, thanks to many Bigg Boss Trolls pages and social media buzz the Telugu audience were hooked to on Sunday. Meanwhile, the finals kickstarted with performances by evicted contestants. Samrat, who was the first finalist of this season, ironically walked out first, followed by Deepthi and Tanish Alladi.

The last standing two housemates happened to be Kaushal and Geetha Madhuri. The Tom & Jerry of the house had indeed made it to the top 2, with Kaushal turning out the obvious winner and Geetha going back to her family as a deserving finalist and now runner-up. The season that was projected as the one with 'Inkocham Masala' turned out to be a rather heart-warming one.

Though fueled with twists in the last few weeks, the second installment of the reality show under host Nani was a season of bucket loads of emotions, genuine players and more light-hearted moments than dramatic fights.

Here's everything that went down in the final week, before the contestants walked back home:

Hilarious role-play

The week began with Bigg Boss assigning a humorous task, the last one of sorts for the housemates this season. All the contestants had to switch roles and play each other for over 24 hours or so. Kaushal had taken up the role of Samrat; Samrat was Deepthi; Geetha essayed Tanish; Deepthi played Kaushal and Tanish displayed trademark Geetha behaviour. The first two days of the week turned out to be hilarious as the housemates imitated each other and caught the smallest of mannerisms, habits and body language exhibited through the season. The highlight remained Tanish and Samrat's imitation of the ladies of the house, the two gave reason for some rib-tickling laughter.

113 days of memories

As the finale countdown began, it was time to revisit the season that was. Bigg Boss had overwhelmed each contestant with their journey descriptions and videos that showcased their stint at the reality show. Many housemates also happened to lay hands on things they had sacrificed at various points through the game. While Tanish walked out teary-eyed with his jacket dipped in red, most of the housemates couldn't stop reminiscing the 113 days spent at the house as they saw their secret tasks, 'Sanchalak' moments, fights, relationships and the many bonds that grew and broke over the season.

The Reunion

Right before the finale weekend, all the ex contestants of Bigg Boss Telugu 2 had made a surprise appearance in the house and it was awards time. Best friends Tanish, Deepthi Sunaina, Samrat and Tejaswi Madivada reunited among many other close buddies. Apart from all the outside world banter, the ex housemates and finalists were now preparing for a dapper awards night ahead. The award show had kickstarted with Geetha's quirky songs and went on to give many titles to every contestant. From Miss Diva to Mr Romeo and Ms Fighter among other titles, housemates like Nandini, Samrat and Pooja Ramachandran walked away with these titles and presented a night of nostalgia. Later, ex contestants took over the stage for the grand finale, along with many family members of the finalists as well, who were seated among the audience, eagerly awaiting the results.

All hail Kaushal army

Around 4 weeks into the game and the buzz on social media for this season was for Kaushal. Every fan page, every Bigg Boss Telugu related trend and troll had Kaushal in the spotlight. Post the tiff with Kireeti, Kaushal had proved that he is the one to look out for this season and the contestant who often called himself the 'one man army' and the one with 'zero' relations in the house, ultimately did emerge the winner. There were several episodes where housemates and the ones who reentered the game — Nutan and Syamala — pointed out the growing craze for Kaushal thanks to Kaushal Army. While the actor himself brushed aside involvement with any such groups outside the reality show, the talk about this phenomena did not stop. And with last night, the many ardent fans of Kaushal, the haters and audience witnessed the true sense of it all. Kaushal apart from walking off with the trophy, happened to trend all night on many social platforms for receiving an overwhelming welcome of sorts, from fans across Hyderabad.

For a season that was otherwise very different from other language installments of the reality show, the grand finale proved to be an expected one. Neither the housemates were surprised nor many from the audience, as Na Ni TV announced Kaushal as the winner of season 2.

However, the finale also gave a whirlwind of emotions and made us dwell in many tear-jerking moments as contestants and Nani bid good bye.

The Bigg Boss season 2 was also the first time actor Nani took over as host. There has been constant social media banter for 15 weeks now about the actor's anchoring, constant comparison and not being able to live up to season one host Tarak's charisma. But Nani proved to be the very humble boy next door in this reality show with many twists. Nani's weekend advice had become an awaited ritual and his very warm rapport with the housemates, filled with laughter and goofy gestures, did end up putting a smile on many faces.

This season will indeed be missed for Kaushal's adamant spirit, Geetha's rant, Samrat and Tanish's bro code and the many entertaining episodes the Telugu audience were enthralled with for almost 3 months now.

Updated Date: Oct 01, 2018 13:35 PM