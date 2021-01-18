Bigg Boss Tamil season 4: Aari Arjuna declared winner; Balaji Murugadoss emerges as first runner up

Apart from Aari Arjuna and Balaji Murugadoss, Ramya Pandian, Som Shekar and Rio Raj also made it to the finale

Aari Arjuna was declared the winner of the fourth season of the Tamil Bigg Boss on Sunday, 17 January. The 34-year-old actor was handed over the winner’s trophy by host actor Kamal Haasan in the finale of the reality show.

Other than Aari, the winner of Mr India's title, Balaji Murugadoss was also honoured with the first runner up award. Rio Raj emerged as the second runner up.

The Bigg Boss Tamil season 4 had started back on 4 October with Haasan introducing a total of 16 contestants into the house. Apart from Aari, Balaji and Rio Raj, Ramya Pandian and Som Shekar also made it to the finals but were eliminated on the last day.

Keeping the finalists aside, the other members who entertained the audience with their performance in the tasks and antics to keep the show interesting were Jithan Ramesh, Sanam Shetty, Samyuktha Karthik, Velmurugan, Rekha Harris, Shivani Narayanan, Anitha Sampath, Aranthangi Nisha, Suresh Chakravarthy, Gabriella Charlton, and Aajeedh Khalique. Archana Chandhoke and Suchitra Ramadurai were the two wild card contestants this season.

The show was scheduled to begin in July, 2020 but had to be pushed back due to the pandemic, writes The Indian Express.

According to the Times of India, it is for the first time in Bigg Boss Tamil that the winner is the most nominated contestant of the season. Aari was nominated nearly every week but owing to his huge popularity, was saved quickly as well. As is the norm in the house, members create and join groups to play together but Aari projected himself as a one-man army and was not part of any group.