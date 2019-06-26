You are here:

Bigg Boss Tamil Season 3: Abhirami Venkatachalam, Sakshi Agarwal criticised for 'rude' remarks on Meera Mithun

FP Staff

Jun 26, 2019 13:03:28 IST

Even though the third season of Bigg Boss Tamil began on 23 June, the first episodes is already making waves on social media. Hosted by Kamal Haasan, the show features 15 contestants trapped in a glass-walled house facing constant scrutiny.

The first episode of Bigg Boss Tamil 3 saw model and actress Abhirami Venkatachalam, admitting she has a crush on contestant Kavin. Later, Sakshi Agarwal also joined the conversation revealing that she has been following the actor ever since he featured in the TV serial Saravanan Meenatchi.

Meanwhile, both Abhirami and Sakshi are facing the wrath of the netizens due to their rude behaviour towards co-contestant Meera Mithun. Some viewers have begun to believe that Abhirami might be the first person to be eliminated from the show.

Check out some of the reactions here:

