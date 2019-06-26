You are here:

Bigg Boss Tamil Season 3: Abhirami Venkatachalam, Sakshi Agarwal criticised for 'rude' remarks on Meera Mithun

Even though the third season of Bigg Boss Tamil began on 23 June, the first episodes is already making waves on social media. Hosted by Kamal Haasan, the show features 15 contestants trapped in a glass-walled house facing constant scrutiny.

The first episode of Bigg Boss Tamil 3 saw model and actress Abhirami Venkatachalam, admitting she has a crush on contestant Kavin. Later, Sakshi Agarwal also joined the conversation revealing that she has been following the actor ever since he featured in the TV serial Saravanan Meenatchi.

Meanwhile, both Abhirami and Sakshi are facing the wrath of the netizens due to their rude behaviour towards co-contestant Meera Mithun. Some viewers have begun to believe that Abhirami might be the first person to be eliminated from the show.

Sakshi agarwal and abirami are doing too much. Irritating both #BiggBossTamil3 — Anitha (@Pathma02) June 25, 2019

Abhirami is so poisonous!

Sakshi too is! May be getting influenced! What did Meera Mithun do to them?

How does it matter? Horrible..!!! First her stupid fake Love.

Now the nasty character. Venom gushing out!#BiggBossTamil #BiggBossTamil3 pic.twitter.com/f4H4ww1v9P — Troll BiggBossTamil3 (@SeldomSaid) June 25, 2019

#BiggbossTamil3 #Biggbosstamil sakshi and abhi are so rude!! i understand she has history with meera, but there is no reason to be so mean towards her & excluding her from the group!! especially because they get other bigg boss members involved and tell the camera directly pic.twitter.com/I8QeXXW3NW — kirthi (@KirthiM_) June 25, 2019

#BiggBossTamil3#SakshiAgarwal's face has changed as soon as #MeeraMithun entered the house 😂 Lol. — ☆ Jensila Sharon •ﾟ (@SharonJensila) June 25, 2019

