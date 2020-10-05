Bigg Boss Tamil 4: Host Kamal Haasan introduces 16 contestants of reality show

Viewers can watch Bigg Boss Tamil 4, hosted by Kamal Haasan on Vijay TV and Disney+ Hotstar.

Actor Kamal Haasan has returned to host the fourth season of reality show Bigg Boss Tamil. The premiere episode aired on Vijay TV on Sunday, introducing the 16 contestants who will spend 100 days together. Viewers can also catch the show on Disney+ Hotstar.

Recently, Salman Khan kickstarted the 14th season of the Hind-language version, while Nagarjuna took over hosting duties of the Telugu instalment once again.

Indian Express writes that the makers of Bigg Boss Tamil have taken adequate safety measures to avert any cases of coronavirus. Haasan along with the contestants underwent the COVID-19 test before entering the test. The report mentions that no studio audience will be physically present during the filming of the extensive weekend episodes. However, the makers have provided them with a link to view the show virtually.

Rio Raj

Rio is an anchor-turned-actor, who started his career at Sun Music and then moved to Star Vijay. In 2019, he made his film debut in Nenjamundu Nermaiyundu Odu Raja, produced by Sivakarthikeyan.

Sanam Shetty

Sanam is a model and actor, whose first film was Ambuli in 2012. She has also starred in Sadhuram 2, Srimanthudu and Singam 123, according to Times of India. She made headlines due to her relationship with Bigg Boss Tamil 3 contestant Tharshan.

Rekha

Rekha has been a part of several successful hits from the Southern film industry including Ramji Rao Speaking and Aey Auto in Malayalam, and Haasan-starrer Punnagai Mannan, En Bommukutty Ammavukku and Kadalora Kavithaigal in Tamil. She was last seen in 100% Kadhal with GV Prakash and Shalini Pandey, and Dagaalty led by Santhanam.

Bala

Bala is a fitness and bodybuilding enthusiast who has won several national and international bodybuilding awards.

Anitha Sampath

Anitha has been a newsreader for Sun TV and also been a part of films like Danny, Darbar and Adithya Varma.

Shivani

Shivani is a model-turned-actor and social media influencer, whose first acting project was 2016 Tamil-language soap Pagal Nilavu, writes TOI. She has also been a part of Saravanan Meenatchi season 3, Kadaikutty Singam and Rettai Roja.

Aajeedh

This is Aajeedh's second stint at a reality show having being a participant and winner of Super Singer Junior Season 3. He has also starred in films like Poovarasam Peepee and Vu.

Jithan Ramesh

Jithan is producer RB Choudhary's son and actor Jiiva's brother. He has also acted in films like Vidyardhi, Jithan, Madhu, Jerry, Nee Venunda Chellam, Madurai Veeran, Puli Varudhu, Pillaiyar Theru Kadaisi Veedu, Osthe, Jithan 2, Ongala Podanum Sir.

Vel Murugan

He is a folk singer behind songs like 'Madura' in Subramaniapuram, 'Aadungada' in Naadodigal and 'Otha Sollala' in Aadukalam.

Aari Arjunan

Aari Arjunan has appeared in films like Aadum Koothu, Rettaisuzhi, Nedunchaalai and Maalai Pozhudhin Mayakathilaey.

Som

Suresh Chakravarthy

The News Minute says the actor and director has been a part of many TV projects and made his feature film debut with K Balachander's Azhgan starring Mammooty.

Samyukhta

Samyukhta was played Princess Rudhra in Radikaa Sarathkumar’s show Chandrakumari. She was also seen in the Malayalam film Onu.

Ramya Pandiyan

She played the female lead in director Raju Murugan’s critically acclaimed Joker.

Nisha

Nisha is a stand-up comedian, who featured in the comedy reality TV Kalakka Povathu Yaaru.

Gabriella

Gabriella played Shruti Haasan's sister in 3 (2012). She won the reality show Jodi Number One Season 7 alongside Rafiq Raxx.

(All images from Twitter @vijaytelevision)