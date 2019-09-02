Bigg Boss Tamil 3 weekly updates: Vanitha elected as leader; Cheran reveals his next with Vijay Sethupathi

The tenth week of Bigg Boss Tamil 3 witnessed a string of interesting scenes with the showrunners bringing back some forgotten art forms like therukooththu (street theatre) to the fore. Exceptional artists from across Tamil Nadu participated in the show and performed various art forms in front of the contestants inside the house. On Sunday's episode, Kamal Haasan surprised inmates by revealing that there would be no eviction this week.

Sherin talks to Vanitha about her love for Tharshan

Sherin, who has always played subtly in the reality show, decided to confide in Vanitha about her feelings for Tharshan. "Tharshan is not intense in any topic. I think you fell for his looks," Vanitha told Sherin bluntly. Sherin quickly retorted, "I'm drawn to him because I've never seen someone so honest and with zero pretenses like him. It's so ridiculous that I feel like a teenager around him."

During one of the earlier episodes, Sherin vented out to Vanitha that she felt ousted from the group when Sandy's wife sent him and his friends (Tharshan, Kavin, Mugen, and Losliya) quoted t-shirts. "What did I do to them to be isolated? I have always stood by them. I've never done anything to hurt them. Though it is silly to make a fuss about this petty issue, I felt really left out," wept Sherin.

Kavin opens up about his past relationship to Losliya

Kavin finally opened up about his past relationship to Losliya, with whom he shares a close connection inside the house. "I was in a complicated relationship for the past three years. The relationship ended just a few days before my Bigg Boss entry. She blocked me on all the platforms. I have great concerns about my relationship with you. That’s why I wanted to make everything clear, " explained Kavin. Losliya felt it would be better to discuss this outside the show.

Earlier, during a task, when the contestants had to give a speech about why they deserve to be the title winner, Vanitha grilled Kavin to explain the nature of his relationship with Losliya. "If you can't be open about your relationship, how do you deserve to be the winner?" asked Vanitha. While Losliya interfered and told Vanitha to ask things relevant to the task, Kavin said, "Only if I use the relationship for my personal gains or the sake of winning the game, I have to clear the air. If I'm sincere, I don't have to clarify. Some decisions can't be made here inside the house. We need to figure out certain things between us before we talk about it in the public forum."

Vanitha elected as the new leader of the house

To elect the new leader of the house, Bigg Boss asked Vanitha, Cheran, and Mugen to rate the contestants in the order of their popularity and to remember everyone's choice for a memory test. Vanitha triumphed in this task and emerged as this week's captain. In the weekend episode, Kamal Haasan asked the inmates if the popularity ranks are just. He also requested Cheran, Vanitha, and Mugen to explain why they gave corresponding ratings. When he posed the housemates with the question of their choice of a contestant to evict this week, everyone unanimously chose Vanitha, while Losliya chose herself and Sherin selected Kavin.

Cheran's next with Vijay Sethupathi to kickstart by January 2020

In the 'Caller of the Week' segment, a caller asked Losliya why she was not bothered when Kavin tried to frame Cheran's affection as drama. "I'm not sure about what is true and what is not; who is sincere and who is pretending in front of the camera. I need time to think about it. I'm confused. I will clarify things with him after we leave the house," said Losliya. Cheran was seen restless and hurt after her statement and lamented about it to Tharshan not to take the pressure to their mind and let it get the better of them. When one of the audiences from the sets asked Cheran about his comeback as a director after the Bigg Boss stint, he revealed he would start his film with Vijay Sethupathi by 2020 January.

Updated Date: Sep 02, 2019 09:23:50 IST