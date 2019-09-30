Bigg Boss Tamil 3 weekly updates: Tharshan gets evicted; Sandy, Mugen, Losliya, Sherin enter the finale

The penultimate week of Bigg Boss Tamil was the most unpredictable one of season three without an iota of doubt. Tharshan, who was touted to be the title winner from the very beginning of the season and won the hearts of audiences overwhelmingly, got evicted on Sunday's episode to everyone's surprise. The official finalists of this season of Bigg Boss Tamil now include Mugen Rao, Sandy, Sherin and Losliya.

Bigg Boss pranks the housemates

It was already informed to the audiences that excluding Mugen Rao, who won the golden ticket to finale, all the other contestants were nominated for eviction. Bigg Boss pulled a prank on the inmates who were unaware of the nomination. Bigg Boss asked the housemates to not cook for the day as a surprise was awaiting. When the contestants were eagerly awaiting a feast from Bigg Boss, he left a cup of hot chillies on the confession room table and asked the inmates to eat it if they wish to save someone from eviction. After all the inmates finished their part in saving their favourites, Bigg Boss revealed that all the housemates have already been nominated for next week's eviction.

Bigg Boss season 2 contestants Mahat, Aishwarya, Yashika Anand, Riythvika, Janani Iyer visit the house

Contestants from the second season of Bigg Boss Tamil visited the house all through the week to launch their upcoming film projects. The trailer of Ivan Than Uthaman, a horror film directed by debutant directors Magesh and Venkatesh and starring Mahat and Yashika was aired for the housemates. Being upbeat about the opportunities he was offered after his Bigg Boss stint, Mahat encouraged the current season's contestants to stay focussed and play their game.

Last season's title winner Riythvika unveiled the first look of her upcoming film Gundu, which stars Attakatthi Dinesh and Anandhi as leads. Janani Iyer and Ashok Selvan starrer Vezham's poster was also launched at the house. Aishwarya Dutta asked the inmates not to worry about their portrayal and play their game. "Whatever happens on the show is not going to decide anything. People will definitely love you regardless of everything," said Aishwarya, who unveiled her film Aleka where she is paired opposite Aari.

In a task conducted by Yashika and Mahat, Sherin was asked to write a letter to her secret-someone. Believing that it will not be read, she wrote a letter to Tharshan and kept it with herself. She tore and flushed it when Bigg Boss suddenly asked Yashika to make Sherin read her letter. Later that night, she again wrote a note only to trash it the next day morning. Tharshan somehow managed to piece the letter secretly with Mugen's help. When he quoted a line from the letter, Sherin was quite embarrassed and asked, "You fished out the letter from the bin? Why did you do that? Don't you know that I'm a private person? If I wanted to give it to you, I would have read it to you."

Kavin quits the show with Rs 5 lakhs offer from Bigg Boss

Kavin decided to quit the show when Bigg Boss gave the opportunity to take the cash prize of five lakhs and leave the show. Though all the housemates advised against it, Kavin was seen determined and made the decision. Reminding Losliya to play her game, he asked the inmates to bid him a happy farewell. "Do you think I made this decision in a jiffy? I've been thinking over this for quite a while. I know Bigg Boss will give this option and I already had planned to take it. I wanted to stay true to my words, and there's no other way to prove that," said Kavin before he left.

Contestants bid teary-eyed farewell to Tharshan

Much to everyone's surprise, Tharshan was evicted at the end of the 14th week. "Just like everyone else, I too was rooting for Tharshan. I have always loved the sportsmanship you exhibit," said Kamal Haasan, who was quite puzzled by the results. Pointing to a female audience member who was in tears after Tharshan's eviction announcement, Haasan said their love was his success.

"I'm an introvert, and it's after the show, I started opening up myself. I was actively seeking commercials and film opportunities when Bigg Boss show was offered. It seemed like the last chance I had. I thought if I don't grab it now and make use of it, then I should forget my passion and leave Chennai. I'm thankful for all the days I spent here and the audiences who were the reason behind it," said Tharshan before bidding goodbye to the show.

Updated Date: Sep 30, 2019 09:47:11 IST