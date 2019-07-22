Bigg Boss Tamil 3 weekly updates: Mohan Vaithya gets evicted; Reshma wins captaincy post

The fourth week of Bigg Boss Tamil season three was a complete roller-coaster ride. A tinge of melodrama, an unexpected tiff between the closest friends, and a triangular love story. The last seven days witnessed a gamut of emotions from the housemates, including host Kamal Haasan who upped the ante by taking some contestants to task with sharp questions during the weekend episodes.

Contestants bid a teary farewell to Mohan Vaithya

Carnatic singer and violinist Mohan Vaithya has become the third inmate to get evicted from the house following Fathima Babu and Vanitha in the previous two weeks. Contestants, especially Sandy and Reshma, bid a teary farewell to the most senior participant of the reality show. Mohan Vaithya's mood swings have always turned the spotlight on him during his stay in the house. And, his camaraderie with Kavin and Sandy is one of the best things to happen this season. The trio brought the roof down every single time when they joined hands to entertain viewers, and their relationship was one of the highly entertaining aspects of the show.

When Kamal Haasan announced Mohan's name as the evicted contestant, Sandy, who has hitherto sported a happy-go-lucky face in the house, shed tears to everyone's surprise. "I really love Sandy. He was one of the main reasons for me to stay happy inside the house. Cheran sir is the most genuine person I have ever seen in my life," Mohan told Haasan about his co-housemates.

Reshma elected as the new leader of the house

Tharshan, Saravanan and Reshma contend for the captaincy post and Reshma wins the task and gets elected as the new leader of the house. Although Reshma has maintained that she has been a neutral contestant inside the house, Madhumitha pointed out to Bigg Boss in the confession room that she's known for taking sides. Reshma shared a lovely relationship with Vanitha and has now become good friends with Sakshi Agarwal and Sherin after Vanitha got eliminated last week.

Cheran, Sakshi Agarwal, Mohan Vaithya, Meera Mitun, and Abhirami nominated for eviction

On Monday, contestants nominated Cheran, Sakshi Agarwal, Mohan Vaithya, and Abhirami for eviction. Inmates have frequently nominated Cheran, Meera, and Abhirami for elimination and they have escaped every single time so far edging others. While Cheran kept wondering why candidates proposed his name for eviction, Meera was quite confident about her nomination. Before Kamal Haasan announced Mohan as this week's evicted contestant, he played the usual guessing game to pique the curiosity of viewers. Abhirami fell prey to Haasan's antics and asked others what she had done to get nominated for eviction.

Popular television Alya Manasa to enter the house as wildcard entrant?

Reports are rife that popular television actress Alya Manasa will enter the Bigg Boss house as the second wildcard entrant after Meera Mitun. During the inaugural episode, Haasan said that he had the names of 17 contestants in the house. Meera Mitun was the sixteenth contestant to enter the house and reports now suggest that Alya Manasa may enter the show during the sixth or seventh week. Alya is one of the incredibly famous personalities on television and is known for her role as Semba in the serial Raja Rani.

Sakshi and Losliya part ways with Kavin after heated arguments

Sakshi and Losliya have finally parted ways with Kavin after a string of heated arguments over the past few days. While Sakshi felt dejected that Kavin let her down by playing with her feelings, Losliya was livid that Kavin concealed how close he was with Sakshi and the kind of relationship he shared with her. "I don't know how to explain. I now understand that it's my mistake totally. I shouldn't have abandoned Sakshi after getting close with Losliya. I will make sure that this doesn't happen going forward," Kavin promised Haasan when the latter drilled him on Saturday's episode.

