Bigg Boss Tamil 2 weekly updates: Yashika, Aishwarya, Riythvika, Vijayalakshmi, Balaji face elimination

The fourteenth week's tasks in the Bigg Boss Tamil house have already started to test the grit and emotional intelligence of the contestants. With Janani being the only housemate to have bagged a ticket to finale, the contestants felt the urge to make the best of this week and prove their mettle in the tasks.

Yashika, Aishwarya, Riythvika, Vijayalakshmi, and Balaji face eviction this week

Bigg Boss alarmed all the contestants except Janani — who won the ticket to finale — about their direct nomination for this week's eviction. The inmates were given individual tasks to prove themselves. A digital scoreboard was installed in the garden area, and the housemates had to stay on top in the table to win a surprise reward from Bigg Boss.

In the first task of this week, each inmate had to stand still with one hand on a buzzer enduring all the troubles brought by other contestants. Vijayalakshmi withstood the eggs, flour, shaving foam and shampoos poured on her and did her part well. Since the other contestants didn't try much to get her hands off the buzzer, negative points were awarded to them.

Vijayalakshmi, the strategist

Vijayalakshmi came up with different strategies to make the inmates give in. As she was doing her utmost to make Yashika give up the task, Aishwarya tried to save her friend. This spurred a difference of opinion between the two and Vijayalakshmi stayed away for quite some time. Yashika who completed the task successfully said, "Vijayalakshmi couldn't make me give up, so she started taunting you for helping me."

Vijayalakshmi tied weights to the inmates' wrists to make them take their hands off the buzzer. As everyone took the game sportively, Aishwarya locked herself in the smoking room and cried. "You are inflicting physical torture in the name of the task. I don't want to talk to anyone," sobbed Aishwarya. Riythvika and Janani convinced her telling, "This is not done to hurt you; the same strategy will be used on every inmate, be sportive." "She sprayed pain relief spray on my face. Did I cry and make a scene?" asked Vijayalakshmi who played the game without blaming anyone.

Rank thyself

In another task, the housemates had to rank themselves from one to six and stand accordingly on the pedestal set up in the garden area. Negotiations turned to arguments as the inmates put forth their points for the first position. Yashika was selected for the first place unanimously though Janani, Aishwarya, and Vijayalakshmi persuaded it for themselves.

Riythvika, in an attempt to secure the second position, persuaded Aishwarya saying, "Till now, I played by the rules. I have individuality, but Yashika has always been there for you." Balaji supported Riythvika and said, "The task is not all that matters to secure the position." Aishwarya was loud but had no points to convince others. She started playing the victim card and said, "You all are targeting and insulting me. Riythvika is your favorite, so you want her to secure the second position."

Even Yashika who could not justify Aishwarya's acts said, "No one is targeting you. They are talking for themselves, and you too can do it. Being defensive and being stubborn is different. Your actions have affected me from day one. Think and act wisely."

Aishwarya loses her cool once again

"Right from the day I entered the house, I have proved myself in the tasks. I have not been immature and I've always taken my decisions with sanity. Except for being a wildcard entrant, you have nothing else to push me behind in the ranks," said Vijayalakshmi, who has been consistent in playing the game with grit.

Aishwarya kept herself away and said she would take the sixth position regardless of what the housemates said. When Balaji wanted to swap positions with her, Aishwarya said, "I have nothing to do with you here on. Please stop talking to me." When the contestants tried to make her understand, she showed an impassive face and stood at the last place. End of the day, the scoreboard had the contestants in the following order: Yashika, Vijayalakshmi, Aishwarya, Janani, Riythvika and Balaji.

Updated Date: Sep 20, 2018 11:13 AM